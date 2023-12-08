EStars Launch BTEC in Esports in the Classroom of the Future

Brandon Smith delivering BTEC lesson

Holograms of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson appeared in innovative classroom destined to transform learning; upskill students into esports industry careers

EStars aims to provide a pathway to careers of the future for the students of today.” — EStars CEO Mags Byrne

LONDON, UK, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Misk Global Forum in Riyadh showcased the talents and ideas of young leaders, CEOs and entrepreneurs from around the world, but one of the most exciting innovations was undoubtedly the inaugural BTEC in Esports lesson, delivered to students from Riyadh's prestigious Misk Schools.

Esports influencer Brandon Smith flew into Riyadh especially to deliver the lesson on behalf of the region’s leaders in educational esports, EStars. Accredited in the MENA region by Pearson Education, one of the world’s top education providers, the BTEC in Esports is designed to provide students with the expertise they need to access opportunities in the fast-growing esports sector. The esports industry saw revenues of almost $2bn in 2022 and has been growing at more than 20% per year.

Fittingly, the lesson was delivered in the Riyadh Schools' Classroom of the Future, which has been designed and built in partnership with EStars. The concept provides a template for reinventing education using the best emerging technologies and teaching practices, to empower students growing up in a very different world. Misk Schools is the first school in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to adopt esports as part of its pioneering curriculum, which aims to produce future leaders, ready to embrace the knowledge economy embodied in Vision 2030.

Dr Steffen Sommer, the Director General of Misk Schools said, "Esports encourages young people to work together and play together, which is culturally quite new here. In addition to educating students about a rapidly expanding global industry, the BTEC also hones strategic thinking, teamwork and entrepreneurial skills – essential capabilities for emerging leaders navigating the world.”

The inaugural BTEC in Esports lesson and the Riyadh Schools Platform's Classroom of the Future were the subject of huge interest at MGF23, visited by a number of Saudi dignitaries, Ministry Officials and VIPs, plus stars such as two-time world champion boxer Amir Khan, professional racing driver Reema Juffali and Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Alqarni.

EStars CEO Mags Byrne said "We are proud to be delivering the BTEC in Esports to students at Misk Schools. EStars aims to provide a pathway to careers of the future for the students of today. Collaborating with such a pioneering partner as Misk Schools has given us a chance to showcase how the BTEC in Esports upskills students to forge careers in the growing esports sector".

The genesis of the Classroom of the Future idea came from a meeting between Dr Terence Brady, the curriculum director for Riyadh Schools, and Mags Byrne.

The Classroom is designed to create the ideal, flexible, optimised learning space. It's not just the sporadic addition of technology lessons. It starts from a reset of the fundamentals - the acoustics, lighting and environmental conditions to facilitate learning. It then adds full immersion, advanced humanoid and industrial robots, holograms, next level VR (with sensory glove and Treadmill) and 3D printing/engraving to encourage creative, personalised learning.

"How can we prepare young people while teaching them in the classrooms of the past, or even the present, if they are still in the industrial model?" said Dr Brady. "Mags Byrne of EStars and I sat down together about a year ago and said - esports labs, technology and ideas.. if we merge them together we can deliver the future for young people".