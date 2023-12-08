DIY Home Market worth $42.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.2% - Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

DIY Home Market

DIY Home Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2030

DIY Home Market envisions robust growth, propelled by rising home improvement trends, a surge in DIY enthusiasts, and a preference for personalized living spaces globally” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “DIY Home “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

An automated house offers various advantages to the end-user, including lower energy costs, theft protection, convenience, comfort, improved connection, and protection against the illegal entrance to a home. Security and energy management have emerged as significant drivers of the DIY home automation systems’ potential growth and acceptance. Previously, it was necessary to rebuild or renovate homes in order to ‘automate’ them; however, this may be simply avoided by utilizing wireless technology. Wireless technologies not only assist to prevent rebuilding, but they also offer easy and self-installation by eliminating the need for cables. One of the primary factors driving the expansion of the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing industry is the availability of a huge number of DIY project ideas, as well as the expanding popularity of DIY online platforms.

The global DIY home market is expected to grow at 38.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 42.24 billion by 2030 from USD 22.41 Billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Itsy Bitsy, Toolstation, Home Depot Product Authority, LLC, Amazon.com, Inc, Walmart India, K-GROUP, UBYLD RETAIL PRIVATE LIMITED, flipkart.com., Lowe’s, UBUY CO., Smartlabs, Inc., Nortek, Inc., Nestlabs, Inc.

Industry News:

The Home Depot recently opened a new distribution center in Dallas, Texas, focused on the fast fulfillment of online orders. The new 1.5 million-square-foot facility will deliver millions of online products directly to customers’ homes or for pickup at local stores.

The DIY giant Lowe’s invests in the solar power initiative. Lowe’s is partnering with Swift Current Energy, a leading North American renewable energy company, to purchase 250 megawatts of clean electricity per year from the Black Diamond Solar Project in Illinois. The commitment will last 12 years.

DIY Home Market Segmentation:

DIY Home Market by Offerings, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Hardware

Managed Services

DIY Home Market by Technology, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Network Technologies

Wireless Technologies

Protocols & Standards

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India. Data will be provided for the market estimations using 2022 as the base year, followed by estimates for

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the DIY Home market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the DIY Home Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards DIY Home market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the DIY Home market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the DIY Home market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global DIY Home market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global DIY Home Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global DIY Home market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global DIY Home market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global DIY Home Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the DIY Home Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

