Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Size to Surpass USD 4386.02 million by 2029, at a 29.65% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market is booming, driven by lightweighting trends, and growing adoption of advanced materials in the automotive industry, propelling substantial market growth.” — Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market By resin type (PA, PPS, PP, PEI, PEEK, PC), By application (Exterior, Interior, Chassis, Powertrain, UTH), and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029”, The global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market was valued at 712.3 million in 2022, and is projected to reach 4386.02 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 29.65% from 2023 to 2029

Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: BASF, Cytec Solvay Group (US), PlastiComp, Inc. (U.S.), DowAksa (Turkey), SGL Group (Germany), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (U.S.), Arkema S.A. (France), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Plasan Carbon Composites (U.S.) and others.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, Toray Industries, Inc., announced that it had decided to expand French subsidiary Toray Carbon Fibers Europe S.A.’s production facilities for regular tow medium- and high-modulus carbon fibers. This move will increase the annual capacity at the plant in Abidos (South-West France) from 5,000 metric tons annually to 6,000 metric tons. Also, this advancement will boost the production of automotive carbon fiber thermoplastic products. The production is expected to start in 2025.

In June 2023, BASF and Avient collaborated to offer colored grades of Ultrason high-performance polymers to the global market. The collaboration will give customers in different industries a distinctive benefit by providing comprehensive technical support from the base polymer to the final-colored product.

In May 2023, Celanese announced its intent to initiate a three-year plan to expand engineered materials compounding capacities at the company’s facilities in Asia, including the locations of Nanjing, China; Suzhou, China; and Silvassa, India.

In March 2023, Solvay and Airborne received funding for a composite alternative to metal battery enclosures. Solvay’s collaboration with Airborne, a technology leader in advanced composites manufacturing using automation and digitalization, received letters of support from Jaguar Land Rover and Vertical Aerospace. They see great potential in the design of more compact and lightweight enclosures for high-energy batteries in future electric cars and aircraft and are interested in the sustainability aspect of this project, which aims to reuse composite waste.

Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics industry are

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

✔ The Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

✔ The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

✔ Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

✔ The Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

✔ The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

✔ Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Europe to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The second-biggest market for carbon thermoplastics used in automobiles is Europe. The region's market is expanding due in large part to the presence of well-known automakers, industrial growth, and technological advancements in the automotive sector. Because there are established automakers in the region, the European automotive sector is stronger than that of other regions. It is one of the important industries in the region. The EU's 2029 GHG reduction objective has been pressed by the European Union Commission to raise it from a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions to 50 or 55%. The utilization of automotive carbon thermoplastic composites has become necessary in the area due to the growing need for fuel efficiency.

