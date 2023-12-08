Smart Parcel Locker Market worth $1782.73 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% - Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Smart Parcel Locker Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Smart Parcel Locker Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2030

Smart Parcel Locker Market anticipates significant growth with the rise of e-commerce, contactless delivery trends, and the demand for efficient last-mile solutions globally” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Smart Parcel Locker “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

A smart locker is a storage system with integrated technology that allows package delivery, notification, and distribution to be automated. The recipient is automatically notified that their package is available for pickup and given access instructions after it is delivered into a smart locker system. Access instructions are usually in the form of a scannable access code, order number, or barcode. The user enters their verification information at the kiosk touch screen or uses a mobile app to access their allotted locker once they arrive at the locker site. The door to the relevant locker will open if the verification information is entered correctly, and the customer will be able to retrieve their package.

The global smart parcel locker market size is estimated to be valued at USD 794.20 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1782.73 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 9.4%.

Top companies covered in this report: TZ Limited, CleverBox Co, Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Abell International Pte. Ltd, Cleveron, Package Nexus, Mobiikey Technologies Pvt. Ltd, DeBourgh Manufacturing Co, KEBA AG and Quadient.

Industry News:

Quadient launched advanced parcel locker functionality to manage undelivered or missed delivery in the U.K. The solution helped residential buildings for managing daily incoming parcels with automated and secured processes. This is likely to improve the operational efficiency of the company.

Grubbrr, a commerce automation company, and Frank Mayer, a premier kioskprovider, have made a strategic partnership to develop smart lockers. The company provided smart lockers for restaurants and other retail stores to ensure safety in a post-COVID-19 pandemic. Frank Mayer has provided a contactless smart locker solution for GRUBBRR to pick up orders with a quick and smooth process to save customers and staff time.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this report at:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2810/smart-parcel-locker-market/#request-a-sample

Smart Parcel Locker Market Segmentation:

Smart Parcel Locker Market By Type, 2023-2029, (IN USD Million)

Modular Parcel Locker

Cooling Lockers For Fresh Food

Postal Lockers

Laundry Lockers

Smart Parcel Locker Market By Deployment, 2023-2029, (IN USD Million)

Indoor

Outdoor

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The major share is expected to be occupied by North America for global smart parcel locker market during the forecast period. North America will have the largest share of the worldwide market during the forecast period. This is mostly due to an increase in the number of parcel deliveries as a result of the region’s exponential development in online shopping. In addition, prominent e-commerce companies are using cutting-edge technologies to provide their customers with a comfortable purchasing experience.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Smart Parcel Locker market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Smart Parcel Locker Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Smart Parcel Locker market performance.

Browse Full Report at

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2810/smart-parcel-locker-market/

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Smart Parcel Locker market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Smart Parcel Locker market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Smart Parcel Locker market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Smart Parcel Locker Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Smart Parcel Locker market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Smart Parcel Locker market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Smart Parcel Locker Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Smart Parcel Locker Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

Recommended Readings:

Firefighting Foam Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6240/firefighting-foam-market/

Face Mask Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6368/face-mask-market/

Cosmetic Dentistry Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7845/cosmetic-dentistry-market/

Cleanroom Equipment Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11261/cleanroom-equipment-market/

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.