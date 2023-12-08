Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market Size to Surpass USD 54.99 Billion by 2029, at a 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market 2023, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2029

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems market grows robustly with increased demand for advanced driver assistance, enhancing road safety and fostering continuous innovation in automotive technology.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market by Component Type (LiDAR, RADAR, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger car, Commercial Vehicle) and Regional – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2023 – 2029”, The adaptive cruise control (ACC) systems market is expected to grow at 6.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 54.99 billion by 2029 from USD 31.2 billion in 2022

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., Valeo, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hyundai Mobis, Mando Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13200/adaptive-cruise-control-acc-systems-market/#request-a-sample

Industry Development:

June 2023: Fully autonomous and self-driving developer Plus selected Luminar as its long-range LiDAR provider to support its PlusDrive-assisted commercial vehicle driving system.

May 2023: Subaru's first-ever electric vehicle, namely The Solterra 2023. The company offers Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, which reduces driver stress levels by assisting with steering, braking, and throttle control in everyday traffic conditions and long-distance vehicle travel.

February 2023: Mercedes-Benz announced that it will equip its wide range of vehicles with Luminar LiDAR by the second half of 2023. The laser sensor will help power the German automaker's next-generation driver assistance system, enabling hands-free driverless driving on certain highways.

May 2021: Bosch partnered with WeRide to develop Bosch smart driving solutions in China and WeRide software to offer a more comprehensive automated driving package to potential Chinese OEM customers. This would help adaptive cruise control to work precisely.

Note – This Report Sample Includes:

✔ A summary of the research work.

✔ Table of Contents The study’s depth of coverage

✔ Market participants at the forefront

✔ The research framework of the report’s structure

✔ Exactitude Consultancy’ research methodology

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

✔ The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

✔ The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

✔ Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

✔ The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

✔ The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

✔ Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13200/adaptive-cruise-control-acc-systems-market/

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

In the car adaptive cruise control sector, the Asia Pacific area is projected to have the most market share. The low-cost raw material supply and the widespread manufacture of adaptive cruise control technology are propelling the market expansion. Significant advancements in automobile technology, such as radar, artificial intelligence, and sensors, have been created in the region. Together, automakers and IT firms are creating more advanced adaptive cruise control systems.

For instance, BlackBerry Ltd. and StradVision, a well-known supplier of AI-based camera recognition technology, teamed in 2020. As part of this collaboration, StrandVision will integrate the QNX software development platform into a number of autonomous vehicles (AV) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) from different Korean automakers. Asia Pacific has seen strong sales of ACC sensors due to increased demand from North America and Europe. Rising disposable income has caused a shift in car preferences, with entry-level and mid-range cars now being preferred.

Because of programs like EuroNCAP, which make it easier for safety measures to be integrated into cars, the European market is predicted to develop steadily. Nearly a third of the German automobile industry's revenue is allocated to safety feature research and development. Germany is anticipated to have the most market share in the region over the projection period thanks to its sophisticated infrastructure. Furthermore, significant regional players and rising consumer awareness of car safety are anticipated to propel market expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of covid-19 on Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market?

What was the market value in 2022?

which region is a high share of the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market?

What are the opportunities in Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market?

What is the forecast period of the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Systems Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) Market by Product Type (Antenna and Connectivity Modules, Connectors and Switches, Sensors, Lighting), by Process (Laser Direct Structuring (LDS), Two-Shot Molding), by Industry (Automotive, Consumer Products, Healthcare, Industrial, Military and Aerospace, Telecommunication) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/23847/molded-interconnect-device-mid-market/

Digital Instrument Cluster Market Size by Display Type (LCD, TFT-LCD, and OLED), by Display Size (5–8-inch, 9-11 inch, and >12 inch), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles) and by Region Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 To 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/23382/digital-instrument-cluster-market/

Robotic Welding Market by Type of Robot (Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, Collaborative Robots), By Application (Arc Welding, Spot Welding, Laser Welding), by End-User (Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Electronics, Mining) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/23866/robotic-welding-market/

Automated Guided Vehicles Market by Type (Tow Vehicles, unit Load Vehicles, Forklift Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicle, Pallet Vehicle), By Navigation Technology (Laser Guide, Magnetic Guided, Vision Guided), by Application (Transportation & Distribution, Storage & Assembly, Packaging) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/25120/automated-guided-vehicles-market/

Commercial Vehicle Disc Brake Market by Product Type (Opposed Piston, Floating Caliper), by Technology (Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/27084/commercial-vehicle-disc-brake-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/