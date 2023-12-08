Road Closure on County Route 13, Indian Creek Road, to Begin Friday, December 8, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 13 (Indian Creek Road), at milepost 3.82, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, for culvert replacements. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 15 (Jacksonburg Hill), County Route 13/4 (McIntyre Fork Road) or County Route 64 (Braden Hill)



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​