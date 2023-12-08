Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,553 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure on County Route 13, Indian Creek Road, to Begin Friday, December 8, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 13 (Indian Creek Road), at milepost 3.82, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, for culvert replacements. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. 
 
Alternate Routes:  Use County Route 15 (Jacksonburg Hill), County Route 13/4 (McIntyre Fork Road) or County Route 64 (Braden Hill)
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Road Closure on County Route 13, Indian Creek Road, to Begin Friday, December 8, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more