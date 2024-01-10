Persia White Unveils Captivating Tribute Cover Song "TROY" in honor of Sinéad O'Connor
Acclaimed artist and actress Persia White has released a heartfelt tribute cover song "TROY" to commemorate the life of the iconic singer Sinéad O'Connor.
Sinéad was a warrior, for women, art, social consciousness, and individualism, she taught me how to open my heart and find my own voice.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Persia White Unveils Captivating Tribute Cover Song "TROY" in honor of Sinéad O'Connor
— Persia White
Acclaimed artist and actress Persia White has released a heartfelt tribute cover song "TROY" to commemorate and pay homage to the legendary artist Sinéad O'Connor. The release fell on O'Connor's birthday, December 8th, 2023.
Persia White, born October 25, 1977, known for her diverse talents ranging from filmmaking to music, with a unique blend of electronic, soul, trip-hop and rock influences, she calls electro hybrid black girl magic. White brings a dynamic and emotional interpretation of "TROY," showcasing her deep admiration for Sinéad O'Connor's groundbreaking work.
In a statement, Persia White expressed her admiration for Sinéad O'Connor, stating, "She has been a huge source of inspiration for me and countless artists around the world. Sinéad was a warrior, for women, art, social consciousness, and individualism, she taught me how to open my heart and find my own voice. This song in particular, “TROY," had a profound impact on me. I recorded my rendition of TROY at Noble Street Studios in Toronto Canada, mixed the track with the iconic George Seara, and completed mastering on July 25th, 2023. The next day my heart sank when I heard the news of Sinéad O'Connor’s death. I cried, and with a very heavy heart decided to not include this song on my album “Love Letters, released August 18th, 2023.” I postponed the release until now out of respect for Sinéad’s family and friends. I am well aware that the original recording of "TROY," that Sinéad O'Connor released in 1987 on her debut studio album "The Lion and the Cobra," is untouchable. I want people to know that this special tribute is to pay homage to and celebrate the life and work of Sinéad O'Connor. She will live forever in my music and in my heart.”
Persia White’s release of "TROY" stands as a testament to the enduring influence of Sinéad O'Connor, and the bridge created through the universal language of music.
Fans and music enthusiasts can experience Persia White's new music and tribute cover of Troy, free of charge on Band Camp, and stream on various digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.
For more information and music go to www.persiawhitemusic.com, and on Persia's Instagram @misspersiawhite
Morgan White
Morgan White Productions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
TROY _ Sinéad O'Connor Tribute Song by Persia White