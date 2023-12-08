Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Key Players Analysis, Linker Type, Payload Type, Disease and Forecasts to 2028
PUNE, INDIA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market size is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2028 from USD 9.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, robust products under clinical studies, and increased industrial collaborations are likely to drive market growth. For instance, in August 2023, ImmunoGen, Inc. entered into an exclusive collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize ELAHERE in Japan.
ReportsnReports
Get a FREE Sample Copy of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=7672979
“The Kadcyla segment held the dominant share in the antibody drug conjugates market.”
Based on product, the global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into Kadcyla, Enhertu, Adcetris, Padcev, Trodelvy, Polivy and others. The Kadcyla segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Extensive use of Kadcyla for breast cancer treatment is likely to drive the growth of the market. Recent approvals for various disease indications for Polivy and Adcertis are further likely to uplift the market in the coming years.
“Breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in 2022.”
Based on disease type, the antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer and other diseases. In 2022, the breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the antibody drug conjugates market. The segment held the dominant share in the market owing to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer coupled with the rising demand for ADCs for breast cancer. The launch of biosimilar is further likely to have a positive impact on the market growth.
“Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace.”
The antibody-drug conjugates market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising approvals from the government for ADCs in China and Japan. The launch of the biosimilar Ujvira for the treatment of breast cancer in India is likely to give momentum to the market growth in the region.
The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%, and Demand Side - 20%
By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives- 25%
By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, and Middle East and Africa -5%
Avail a FLAT 25% Discount on Direct Purchase of Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=7672979
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan)
Seagen Inc. (US)
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
Pfizer Inc. (US),
Astellas Pharma Inc (Japan)
AstraZeneca (UK)
ADC Therapeutics SA (Switzerland)
ImmunoGen, Inc. (US)
Zydus Group (India)
Abbvie Inc. (US)
Ambrx (US)
LegoChem Biosciences, Inc. (South Korea)
Byondis (Netherlands)
ProfoundBio (China)
RemeGen (China)
Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (US)
Lepu Biopharma CO., Ltd. (China)
Zymeworks Inc. (Canada)
Mersana Therapeutics (US)
Duality Biologics (China)
LaNova Medicines (China)
Exelixis, Inc. (US)
BiOneCure Therapeutics Inc. (US)
Tripartite Therapeutics, Inc. (Taiwan).
Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the antibody drug conjugates market. It aims to estimate the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, route of administration, disease type, application, type and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Ganesh Pardeshi
ReportsnReports
+1 347-333-3771
ganesh.pardeshi@reportsandreports.com