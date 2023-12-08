Việt Nam Expo 2023 opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, December 8 -

HCM CITY — Some 1,200 enterprises from 20 countries and territories are displaying a wide range of cutting-edge products and innovative solutions at the much-awaited Việt Nam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2023) held from December 7 to 9 in HCM City.

Vietnam Expo 2023, one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Việt Nam, is taking place at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7.

Speaking at the expo's opening ceremony held on Friday (November 11), Nguyễn Vân Nga, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Agency for Southern Affairs, said Vietnam Expo 2023 is a trusted international multi-sector trade event that catalyses trade promotion and investment between Việt Nam and counties worldwide.

“The expo provides businesses and visitors access to the latest trends, innovative products and new approaches in manufacturing and trading,” she said.

Organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad), the three-day expo has 1,600 booths showcasing innovation and excellence in five key fields of Hardware & Hand Tools, Garden & Landscape, Elevator & Components, Sports & Cycling and International Pavilions.

It showcases international pavilions of China, India, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Belarus and Sri Lanka.

One of the highlights of the expo is the 1,200sq.m China pavilion filled by many renowned enterprises such as Alibaba.com, Strong Power Electric, Haima Automobile, Sinski Vehicle, and Lansheng Light Industrial Products.

Chinese exhibitors are gearing up to establish meaningful connections with Vietnamese businesses at the Economic and Technological Programme for Lancang-Mekong Cooperation.

They will showcase the best of China's innovation and capabilities, with a wealth of advanced technologies and diverse product offerings, spanning electronics, vehicles, agricultural products, intelligent equipment, and more.

The programme also offered matchmaking on December 7 to facilitate efficient connections and to foster bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Within the framework of the expo, several specialised events are designed to enhance the experience for exhibitors and visitors such as industrial park tours, do-it-yourself workshops, trade and investment promotion seminars and conferences, competitions and demonstrations.

Among them, the Belarusian-Vietnamese Forum was held on December 7 by the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency and the Embassy of Belarus in Việt Nam.

The forum demonstrates the commitment of both countries to market development and investment efficiency by enhancing business exchanges, linking collaboration possibilities, and strengthening product promotion.

First held in 1991, Vietnam Expo 2023 has become a prestigious event for Vietnamese firms to introduce their products and seek partnerships.

The expo is expected to welcome over 20,000 visitors this year.

Alongside the expo, another ongoing exhibition, Việt Nam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2023 (VHHE), is taking place at SECC between December 7 and 9. — VNS