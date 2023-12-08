AEON 1% Club Foundation scholarships empower Vietnamese students for success

VIETNAM, December 8 -

HÀ NỘI — AEON 1% Club Foundation bestowed 60 scholarships upon Vietnamese university students during a ceremony held on Thursday.

Yoshiki Mori, the chairman of the AEON 1% Club Foundation, announced that the AEON 1% Club Foundation Scholarship is an allowance-based scholarship intended for university students from different Asian countries, as well as Asian students studying in Japan.

The project, known as "Support the Dreams of Asian Students," was initiated in 2006 with the aim of nurturing recipients who will contribute significantly in their respective fields, fostering connections between their home countries and Japan. Apart from providing year-round financial support, the project offers opportunities for diverse educational programmes and volunteer activities for scholarship students in Japan, while also assisting students in their pursuit of becoming global talents.

In Việt Nam, the AEON 1% Club Foundation Scholarship has been granted to a total of 1,240 university students, including those from universities in Hà Nội since 2012 and those in HCM City since 2011.

This year in Hà Nội, students from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities - Việt Nam National University, the Foreign Trade University and the Việt Nam National University of Agriculture were honoured to receive the scholarships.

At the Scholarship Certificate Granting Ceremony, students awarded scholarships gave speeches on their personal dreams and goals.

“The scholarship not only helps us to reduce the financial burden but also acts as a motivation for us to further develop our future,” said Hoàng Khánh Vy, a student at Foreign Trade University.

“2023 is the year celebrating the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam - Japan diplomatic relationship. The scholarship serves as both the most tangible example of the two countries' long-standing friendship and collaboration as well as a reflection of the AEON Group's strong corporate social responsibility in Việt Nam,” Vy said.

Established in 1989 in Japan, the AEON 1% Club Foundation focuses on projects revolving around three main themes: "Sound Development of the Next Generation, Promotion of Friendship with Foreign Countries, and Sustainable Development of Regional Communities."

Since its inception, the AEON 1% Club Foundation Scholarship has provided support to approximately 8,305 students hailing from 38 universities and colleges across Japan, China, Thailand, Việt Nam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Myanmar. — VNS