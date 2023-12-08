Russian oil and gas company hailed for contributions to Việt Nam-Russia ties

VIETNAM, December 8 - \

HÀ NỘI — Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft JSC's cooperation and business projects in the fields of oil and gas, energy in Việt Nam have made positive contributions to the special friendship and cooperative ties between Việt Nam and Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has said.

Receiving the company’s General Director Sergey Kudryashov in Hà Nội on Thursday, Hà affirmed that Việt Nam has always attached importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

He hoped that in the coming time, with experience and technological advantages, Zarubezhneft will join hands with Vietnamese partners and businesses to deploy new oil and gas, and energy projects to boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Deputy PM said he will direct ministries, agencies, and localities to remove difficulties and obstacles to facilitate projects between the Russian company and its Vietnamese partners.

For his part, Kudryashov informed the Deputy PM about impressive results of cooperation projects between Zarubezhneft and the the State-owned Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam). Currently, Zarubezhneft is urgently completing procedures and plans to carry out new oil and gas, and energy projects in Việt Nam, he said.

The General Director expressed his desire to participate in important energy and electricity projects in Việt Nam.

On the same day, Deputy PM Hà also received former Environment Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Chi-beom.

At the reception, Hà applauded the Korean guest for his contributions and initiatives to boost Việt Nam-RoK cooperative relations.

Ha said Việt Nam has incentives to attract investors into the fields of environmental protection, renewable energy, green transition, and digital transformation.

Lee said that Korean businesses have plans to invest in environmentally-friendly smart industrial zones and clusters in Việt Nam to serve high-tech manufacturing industries, form a complete ecosystem, and participate in the global value chain. — VNS