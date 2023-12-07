Governor Abbott Announces Over $1 Million Job Training Grant To Dallas College

TEXAS, December 7 - December 7, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award totaling $1,009,383 to Dallas College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) in partnership with Mint Dentistry, Kpost Company, Kpost Roofing, On-Target Supplies and Logistics, and The Richards Group. Through this SDF grant, Dallas College will provide over 600 new and current workers with customized training in administration, project management, roofing, dental hygiene, material handling, and desktop support.

“Texas is proud to invest in our growing, diverse workforce to ensure critical industries in our state’s world-class economy continue to thrive,” said Governor Abbott. “This job training grant will help equip North Texans with the skills they need to excel in high-demand careers and ensure our vital industries have the support they need to succeed. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for partnering with Dallas College and other local businesses to bring this invaluable training to hardworking Texans."

“The Skills Development Fund connects colleges and employers to build a highly trained workforce by providing resources directly where they’re needed,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Today’s award is another great example of employers who are committed to upskilling their workers to prepare for the growing Texas economy.”

Earlier today, TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel presented the award to representatives from Dallas College and participating businesses at a ceremony held at the Dallas College Garland Center.

SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or current workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.

The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of more than 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.