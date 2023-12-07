SECNAV Del Toro Honors Survivors, Fallen Service Members, Families During Pearl Harbor Remembrance

The program was hosted by the National Parks of Boston. Secretary Del Toro delivered keynote remarks about the importance of Pearl Harbor to the nation and the United States Navy.

“On that fateful morning on Dec. 7th, 1941, the world changed, thrusting the United States into a global conflict that would reshape the course of history,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Our nation found ourselves at war and under siege across the whole of the Pacific, but rather than shatter our resolve, Pearl Harbor strengthened it.”

The remembrance was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony aboard USS Cassin Young, a World War II-era destroyer named in honor of U.S. Navy Commander Cassin Young.

“16 Medals of Honor were awarded for actions on December 7 through 13 were for service aboard ships,” said Secretary Del Toro. “One was awarded to then-Commander Cassin Young, who had command of repair ship USS Vestal, moored alongside USS Arizona. Commander Young displayed remarkable calmness and decisiveness by swimming back to Vestal after being blown overboard. The ship was on fire and listing after being struck by numerous bombs, but Young’s leadership, bravery, and unwavering resolve inspired his crew, who worked tirelessly to save USS Vestal.”

Speakers for the remembrance ceremony were Anne Grimes Rand, President and CEO of the USS Constitution Museum; U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie Farrell, commanding officer of USS Constitution; Jon Santiago, Secretary, Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services; Robert Santiago, City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Veterans’ Services; and Michael Creasey, Superintendent of the National Parks of Boston.

Other distinguished guests included 103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor Machinist’s Mate First Class Freeman Johnson, who was stationed aboard Brooklyn-class light cruiser USS St. Louis (CL-49) during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Also in attendance was retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Joan Kelley, spouse of Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam War veteran, retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Kelley. Secretary Del Toro announced in January 2023 that future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer DDG-140 will be named USS Thomas G. Kelley (DDG 140). Cmdr. Joan Kelley was named the sponsor of the future USS Thomas G. Kelley.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you to all who have fought, served, and sacrificed in the long history of defending freedom around the world — and to all the families who served and sacrificed alongside them,” said Secretary Del Toro.

While in Boston, Secretary Del Toro will also attend a Families of the Fallen Reception, where he will reiterate the Department of the Navy’s efforts to continue to honor the legacy and selfless service of those who laid down their lives for our Nation.

He also called for all Americans to support our military services in their recruiting efforts and to call on Senator Tuberville to release his remaining hold on the additional 23 admirals and generals awaiting confirmation.

“It is simply the right thing to do to honor those that served in the past, and to honor the military families serving today.”