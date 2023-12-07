Submit Release
Webinars on energy management for Ukrainian state and local authorities 

Representatives of state and local authorities in Ukraine are invited to take part in a series of training webinars ‘Fundamentals of Energy Management for Energy Sustainability’, organised by the United Nations Development Programme with EU support. 

The webinars are scheduled for 12, 14, and 18 December, at 9am. They will be broadcast on YouTube. 

The webinars will cover the following topics:

  • creation of an energy management system; 
  • regulatory and legal regulation of the implementation and operation of energy management systems; 
  • energy monitoring for energy management; 
  • organisation of information exchange on energy management implementation with the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving; 
  • ways to improve energy efficiency. 

Successful participants will receive a certificate. 

To register, please, fill out the form or scan the QR code on the image. The deadline for registration is 10 December. 

The event is organised by the UNDP project ‘Removing Barriers to Increase Investment in Energy-Efficiency in Public Buildings in Ukraine through the ESCO Modality in Small and Medium Sized Cities’.

