EU and Armenia hold second Joint Research and Innovation Committee meeting under Horizon Europe

The second meeting of the EU-Armenia Joint Research and Innovation (R&I) Committee under the agreement associating Armenia to the Horizon Europe programme took place in Yerevan on 5 December.

The parties discussed the achieved results and the way forward to broaden R&I cooperation in order to achieve tangible progress within the Horizon Europe programme.

The Armenian side highlighted several national R&D policy reforms undertaken since the first meeting, in particular the significant increase in public funding for research and development (R&D), as well as the reorganisation of the Committee on Science into the National Committee on Higher Education and Science to ensure synergy between research and higher education.

The Armenian side also reported on the progress made in relation to the three European Research Area (ERA) Policy Agenda actions (research assessment, infrastructures and careers), and confirmed the country’s commitment to place ERA priorities in the national research strategy.

The EU invited Armenia to actively participate in the opportunities in specific areas of Horizon Europe, such as the Widening actions, the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions, upcoming European Research Council and European Innovation Council calls, and activities in collaboration with the Joint Research Centre.

According to the EU Delegation to Armenia, since the signing of the Association Agreement on 11 February 2022, Armenia received a total EU contribution for research and innovation of €3.3 million, which includes 11 grants signed and 13 participations from Armenia.

