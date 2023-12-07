Erasmus+ call for proposals 2024: National Erasmus+ Office in Moldova organises information sessions for potential applicants

With the announcement of the new Erasmus+ call for proposals 2024, the National Erasmus+ Office in Moldova will conduct information sessions for teachers and students from universities and vocational education, and training institutions.

The total budget of the Erasmus+ programme for next year will amount to €4.3 billion. It will finance joint transnational projects between young people, students and teachers from Moldovan and EU vocational education and training institutions and universities.

The priorities for financial support include projects in the fields of inclusion, digitalisation, ecology, civic engagement, etc.

To find out about the call requirements, save the following dates:

14 December – national info session for university staff (at the Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova; registration);

19 December – national info session for teachers from vocational education and training institutions (at the Centre for Excellence in Medicine and Pharmacy 'Raisa Pacalo'; registration will open later);

(at the Centre for Excellence in Medicine and Pharmacy ‘Raisa Pacalo’; registration will open later); 20 December – national info session for students (at the Nicolae Testimițanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy; registration will open later).

The Erasmus+ National Office in Moldova can also be contacted by email or by phone (+373 78547620, +373 22 881630).

