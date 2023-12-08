Blues Superstar Joe Bonamassa Delights Fans With A Holiday Treat: ‘Merry Christmas, Baby’ Digital Compilation Album
Fans Can Stream the Album Now or Download "Merry Christmas, Baby" Free For A Limited Time At Bonamassa’s WebsiteNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season unfolds, the legendary blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa extends a special musical offering to his fans worldwide. His digital Christmas compilation album, Merry Christmas, Baby, is set to bring the festive spirit to homes, available for a limited time as a free download. This compilation is a unique blend of holiday classics reimagined through Bonamassa's blues lens, along with original tracks that resonate with his signature style. The 2023 edition is particularly special, as it includes three new tracks, adding fresh vibrancy to this yuletide collection. Stream the entire album now.
The release of Merry Christmas, Baby follows the successful conclusion of Bonamassa's 2023 tour, a testament to his enduring presence in the world of blues and rock. This tour was a journey of musical excellence, spanning 88 shows over 180 days. Joe and his band traveled a remarkable 65,500 miles, crossing the Pacific twice and the Atlantic six times, delivering unforgettable performances across the globe. The tour not only showcased Bonamassa's unparalleled guitar skills and soulful vocals but also highlighted songs from his latest studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, a tribute to his blues roots and two decades of musical mastery. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, marking Bonamassa’s 27th #1.
In Merry Christmas, Baby, listeners are treated to a diverse range of holiday songs. The album opens with an alternate take on the title track, offering a new perspective on this festive favorite. The Irish rendition of “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” and the orchestral version of “O Holy Night” showcase Bonamassa's ability to blend traditional holiday melodies with his unique blues-rock flair. These new additions are accompanied by beloved tracks from previous years, including the soulful “Lonesome Christmas” and the rhythmic “Christmas Boogie (One Little Kiss).” The inclusion of Dion's "Hello Christmas," featuring Amy Grant, and “You Know It’s Christmas,” a collaboration with Bonamassa, adds a joyful spirit to the album.
Aside from his musical endeavors, Bonamassa continues to make significant contributions through his Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA). This year, the foundation has been instrumental in supporting musicians and music education, hosting a range of initiatives including fundraising auctions and the KTBA at Sea IX Cruise Sweepstakes. These efforts have not only helped preserve the blues genre but also ensured that the next generation of musicians receives the support and opportunities they need to thrive.
As 2023 draws to a close, Merry Christmas, Baby stands as a reflection of Joe Bonamassa's commitment to his craft and his fans. This compilation is more than just a holiday album; it's a celebration of the joy, warmth, and spirit of the season, delivered through the strings of one of the most revered guitarists in the blues-rock arena. Fans and music enthusiasts are encouraged to download and share this festive gift and immerse themselves in the rich, blues-infused renditions of holiday classics.
Looking ahead to 2024, Bonamassa fans have much to look forward to as the artist announces his upcoming tour dates. The spring U.S. tour will see Joe performing at a series of iconic venues, starting on February 19th in Louisville, KY, and continuing through key cities across the US. The tour promises to bring Joe's unique blend of blues and rock to an eager audience, culminating with a special Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX cruise. In April, Bonamassa will head to the UK, performing at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London. These performances showcase Bonamassa's continued evolution as a musician and his unwavering dedication to the blues genre.
For more information on Joe Bonamassa, his latest releases, and his philanthropic work with KTBA, visit his official website www.jbonamassa.com . The free download of Merry Christmas, Baby is available for a limited time, inviting listeners to experience the magic of the holidays through the lens of a blues legend.
Merry Christmas, Baby by Joe Bonamassa
1. Merry Christmas, Baby – Alternate Take (NEW TRACK)
2. Christmas Boogie (One Little Kiss)
3. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen - Irish Rendition (NEW TRACK)
4. Lonesome Christmas
5. O Holy Night - Orchestra Rendition (NEW TRACK)
6. Hello Christmas (Dion feat. Amy Grant)
7. Santa Claus Is Back In Town
8. Bring Back My Cadillac
9. Christmas Date Blues
10. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
11. You Know It’s Christmas (Dion feat. Joe Bonamassa)
12. O Holy Night
13. Christmas Comes But Once A Year
14. Merry Christmas, Baby
Spring 2024 U.S. TOUR
February 19 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
February 21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
February 23 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts
February 24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
February 25 - Durham, NC - DPAC
February 27 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
February 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Sandler Center
March 1 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center
March 2 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
March 4 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
March 5 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 7 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre
March 8 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 9 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage
March 11 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 12 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center
March 14 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
March 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center
March 16 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound
March 18-22 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IX - Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico
APRIL 2024 EU TOUR
April 4 – London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall
April 5 – London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall
April 7 - Oostende, BE - Kursaal Oostende
April 9 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena
April 11 - Paris, FR - Palais Des Sport
April 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
April 13 - Muenster, DE - Messe Und Congress Center
April 15 - Leipzig, DE - Arena Leipzig
April 17 - Katowice, PL - Spodek
April 18 - Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz Arena
April 19 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 13x Blues Music Award Nominee (4 wins), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Recent producing highlights include ‘Crown’ by the blues legend Eric Gales, which was nominated for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 91k students to date while raising over 2 million in donations.
For more information on Joe Bonamassa, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
