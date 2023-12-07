Saskatchewan Extends Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive

CANADA, December 7 - Released on December 7, 2023

Successful Uptake of Program Means More Health Care Workers in the Province

The provincial government is providing additional funding of $3 million to continue offering the Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive into 2024. Available to new employees in nine high-priority health occupations, this incentive of up to $50,000 has seen great success with 226 hard-to-recruit-to positions successfully filled as a direct result of this program to date.

“Filling hard-to-recruit positions is key to stabilizing and strengthening health care services in rural and northern communities,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod said. “Continuing the Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive program supports the success we are seeing under our Health Human Resources Action Plan.”

The program is available in 54 rural and remote communities across Saskatchewan. Details on eligibility and how to apply are available at Saskatchewan Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive.

The province is also providing incentives of up to $100,000 for a five year return-in-service agreement to perfusionists interested in a position with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). Perfusionists work with cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists and other members of the operating room team and are in high demand.

As a key retention strategy, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is offering a voluntary mentorship program to all employees. The mentorship program aims to support a meaningful employee experience through relationship building and interactive workshops, develop participant leadership capabilities, and provide program participants with necessary guidance and support to excel in their roles.

Recently, a group of health care professionals were welcomed at the Saskatchewan Legislature in recognition of the ongoing work and successes of the province’s Health Human Resources Action Plan.

“I was very pleased to meet with this group of dedicated health care professionals who are working to be part of the solution in strengthening health care teams,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “While we know there are challenges and more work needs to be done to strengthen our health care system, it is important to recognize the successes we are having to attract and retain highly qualified health care workers like these.”

Progress continues on multiple initiatives of Saskatchewan's HHR Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health-care workers.

HHR Progress Update Highlights

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has hired 877 new nursing graduates from Saskatchewan and out-of-province since December 2022.

Currently, 185 Registered Nurses from the Philippines are enrolled in the Transition to Nursing in Canada Education Program. Of these, 89 have arrived in Saskatchewan for the clinical portion of the program, and will begin working once they get licensed.

206 positions have been filled of the 250 new and enhanced permanent full-time positions targeted in nine high-priority occupations to stabilize staffing in rural and remote areas of the province.

The Final Clinical Placement Bursary continues to see interest with 171 applications received since April 1, 2023. Applications are open for the fall call out through March 1, 2024. Those interested can visit the Final Clinical Placement Bursary webpage for information on eligibility criteria and application process.

Eligibility for the Saskatchewan Loan Forgiveness for Nurses and Nurse Practitioners was expanded to include Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Yorkton and The Battlefords.

Twelve Physician Assistant positions will be posted across the province. To date, eight positions have been posted. Current opportunities are available at HealthCareersInSask.ca.

To date, more that 200 potentially eligible applications have been received for the enhanced Rural Physician Incentive Program of up to $200,000 over five years offered to family physicians practicing or returning to practice in rural Saskatchewan. Nearly 80 have been approved. Applications continue to come in and are being evaluated as they are received.

Details on health care opportunities, how to access them and more information on the province's HHR Action Plan are available at saskatchewan.ca/HHR.

