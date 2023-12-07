Saskatchewan Building Permit Growth Continues to Lead Nation

CANADA, December 7 - Released on December 7, 2023

Saskatchewan Leads This Month With 45.6 Per Cent in Year-Over-Year Growth

Today, Statistics Canada released October 2023 numbers on the value of building permits, with Saskatchewan jumping 45.6 per cent compared to October 2022 (seasonally adjusted). Saskatchewan ranked second among provinces.

The total value of building permits in Saskatchewan was $204 million in October 2023.

"Saskatchewan's economy continues to grow and thrive, and these numbers are proof of that," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "These figures show that over any province in the country, Saskatchewan is the place of choice to build and invest."

Saskatchewan has been leading the nation in many other key economic indicators. Most recently, international merchandise exports increased 26.3 per cent in October 2023 compared to September 2023. The province recorded the highest GDP growth out of all the provinces and territories at 6.0 per cent. Last week's Labour Force Survey showed Saskatchewan has the second-lowest unemployment rate in Canada, with 19,300 new jobs year-over-year compared to November 2022.

Building permits are the dollar value of construction permits for residential and non-residential buildings.

