Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 27, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 27 include the following:

Monday, November 27 at 10:00 AM: First Lady Peggy McMaster greeted representatives from Price's Christmas Tree Farm and Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America chapter as they delivered Christmas trees and poinsettias to the Governor's Mansion, Governor's Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce meeting, Stone River Event Hall, 121 Alexander Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, November 28 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit and tour Cooper Standard, 100 Quality Way, Spartanburg, S.C.

Tuesday, November 28 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend A Tree for the Fallen ceremony recognizing South Carolina’s fallen service members and their families, Governor’s Office hallway, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, November 29 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a press conference with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, November 29 at 5:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will join the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services for a launch of the department’s new Open Conversation S.C. campaign, Irmo Branch Library, 6251 St. Andrews Parkway, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: November 20, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for November 20, 2023, included:

Monday, November 20

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Wednesday, November 22

10:30 AM: Policy call.

Friday, November 24

12:40 PM: Policy call.

Saturday, November 25

12:30 PM: Policy call.