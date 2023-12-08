Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 4, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of December 4 include the following:

Monday, December 4 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will host the annual Christmas Open House, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Note: The governor will hold a media availability at 5:20 PM. Members of the media wishing to participate should arrive at the Richland Street Mall gate no later than 5:15 PM to go through security.

Monday, December 4 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Laurens County Republican Party’s 2nd annual Festive Christmas Party, Laurens County Museum, 116 S. Public Square, Laurens, S.C.

Tuesday, December 5 to Thursday, December 7: Gov. McMaster will attend the Republican Governors Association’s annual conference, Las Vegas, NV.

Wednesday, December 6 to Thursday, December 7: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association’s business meeting, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the Chanukah in the Square event, Marion Square, 329 Meeting Street, Charleston, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: November 27, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for November 27, 2023, included:

Tuesday, November 28

8:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce meeting, Stone River Event Hall, 121 Alexander Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended “A Tree for the Fallen” ceremony recognizing South Carolina’s fallen service members and their families, Governor’s Office hallway, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, November 29

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference to highlight the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD)’s National Accreditation through the Emergency Management Accreditation Program, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Soundbites Foundation Event 2023 and presented the Order of the Palmetto presentation to Josh Turner, The Hall at Senate's End, 316 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.