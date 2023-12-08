TMC Transportation grows Southeast presence with expansion in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – TMC Transportation, one of the trucking industry’s premier flatbed carriers, today announced it is growing its Southeast presence with the expansion of its regional headquarters in Richland County. The $38 million investment will create 185 new jobs.

Employee-owned TMC Transportation has more than 50 years of experience in the trucking industry and a 25-year history in South Carolina. The company is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and has a network of terminals and service centers throughout the U.S.

TMC Transportation will consolidate the three facilities it is leasing in central South Carolina into a single 44-acre campus located at 2716 Shop Road in Columbia. The company will build a 36,000-square-foot operations and logistics office, and a 66,000-square-foot maintenance facility next to its existing driver training center.

Operations will be online at the new campus in May 2025. Individuals interested in joining the TMC Transportation team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Since 1998, TMC Transportation has had a presence in the Columbia area, and we are looking forward to consolidating all of our employees and operations processes into one state-of-the-art location. We are proud to partner with the State of South Carolina and Richland County to grow our business, strengthen the local economy and supply chain, and solidify our presence in the Columbia market for years to come.” -TMC Transportation Executive Vice President of Asset Management Jason Webb

“With two-thirds of the U.S. population within a two-day drive of South Carolina, this is the ideal place for trucking companies to thrive. We look forward to seeing TMC Transportation continue to develop and build on its rich history in South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to TMC Transportation on expanding in Richland County. The transportation industry is a key component to a thriving economic climate and with a growing presence in the Southeast, TMC Transportation will help to support a flourishing supply chain.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Richland County welcomes the expansion of TMC Transportation in Columbia. This announcement underscores County Council’s continued commitment to bolstering economic development throughout Richland County, therefore enhancing the quality and vibrancy of life in the communities we serve.” -Richland County Council Chairman Overture Walker

