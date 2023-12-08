JTEKT North America expands manufacturing operation in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – JTEKT North America, a global leader in engineering and manufacturing automotive systems, bearing solutions and high-performance machine tools, today announced it is expanding its manufacturing operation in Greenville County. The $48.4 million investment will create 87 new jobs.

Part of JTEKT Corporation, JTEKT North America manufactures a broad range of products under the brands JTEKT Automotive Systems, Koyo Bearings and Toyoda Machine Tools. In addition to its regional headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina, the company has 12 manufacturing sites, three technical centers and five distribution centers throughout North America.

By adding seven new machine lines, two new assembly lines and additional processes to machine components internally, JTEKT North America will have the capability to produce front drive shafts at its existing facility located at 1866 Old Grove Road in Piedmont.

Operations will be online in the third quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the JTEKT North America team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Our latest investment in South Carolina is another made with absolute confidence. Confidence in the capability of our current Associates, our future Associates, and confidence in Leadership of the state of South Carolina as we continue delivering next generation solutions to our customers and the world’s most trusted brands." -JTEKT Americas President and CEO, Gary Bourque

"South Carolina's exceptional workforce continues to allow manufacturing companies like JTEKT North America to thrive. We congratulate them on their success and look forward to this expansion's impact on Greenville County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“JTEKT North America is one of the many companies contributing to South Carolina’s reputation as an automotive powerhouse. This expansion and investment will help advance our state’s manufacturing potential by providing automakers with additional products built within our borders.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Greenville County is proud to support the expansion of operations at JTEKT Automotive North America. The automotive sector is one of our community’s target industries, and given Greenville’s growing talent pool, its strong technical college system, and robust business climate, we’re happy to see the company thrive in our community.” -Greenville County Council Chairman Dan Tripp

