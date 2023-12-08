OneH2 expands US footprint with first South Carolina operation in York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – OneH2, a leader in sustainable hydrogen solutions, today announced it is expanding its U.S. footprint by establishing the company’s first South Carolina operation in York County. The $16 million investment will create 87 new jobs by 2026.

Created in 2015 and headquartered in Longview, North Carolina, OneH2 designs and manufactures innovative products ranging from hydrogen production plants and distribution equipment to vehicle powertrains and fuel systems. Its products provide the North American industrial vehicles market with cost-effective power solutions.

With a presence in California, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina, the company aims to establish a nationwide hydrogen infrastructure network that will make transitioning to hydrogen fuel easier and more economical for business owners and industrial operations.

OneH2 purchased a 246,091-square-foot building located at 6199 Highway 57 in Clover. The company will use this facility for warehousing and to manufacture hydrogen fuel equipment.

Operations will be online in stages, starting in the first quarter of 2024 with the initial workforce. The final stage will be completed in 2025 with the full workforce. Individuals interested in joining the OneH2 team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion with the purchase of the Clover, SC facility. Our existing manufacturing facility in North Carolina is already operating at maximum. By opening this new facility, we will be able to scale our production and grow our hydrogen equipment footprint across the U.S. at a rapid pace.”-OneH2 Vice President of Product Swapnil Revankar

"We prioritize recruiting innovative companies, especially those in the energy sector, and we are delighted to welcome OneH2 to our expanding portfolio of energy-related businesses. Their substantial $16 million investment and the creation of new jobs will significantly impact York County and South Carolina.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“By providing the North American industrial vehicles market with cost-effective power solutions, OneH2 is helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint. We welcome this innovative company to South Carolina and look forward to supporting its work toward a zero-emissions future.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We welcome OneH2 to York County and look forward to their $16 million investment in our community and for bringing 87 new jobs for our residents. This expansion into S.C. signals a boost to our local economy and underscores York County's appeal for innovative businesses. We look forward to OneH2 establishing its South Carolina operation and their contributions to our local growth and prosperity." -York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

