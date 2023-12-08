The uniting of Motown 1st A & R Man Mickey Stevenson with the mission of we are one worldwide is a gift to our world!

On sale now . Motowns 1st A &R man in stores now! Join us as we keep love alive The Azusa Program

A movement is born from the union of Mickey Stevenson 1st A&R of Motown and We are one worldwide non-profit now touring the country with music & the arts

Make each day count by setting specific goals to succeed, then putting forth every effort to exceed your own expectations” — Les Brown

801 SUMMIT AVE GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Are One Worldwide Calls Upon Musical Artists to Unite in a Vision of Harmony and Social Impact Nationwide - We Are One Worldwide, a newly established non-profit organization, is on a mission to harness the power of music to foster unity, reduce crime, build affordable housing, and improve community relations. Inspired by the timeless melodies of the original Motown Records, We Are One Worldwide aims to bring together artists from across the country who share a deep love and appreciation for the transformative impact of music.The organization, www.weareoneworldwide.org , Headquartered in Greensboro, NC is issuing a heartfelt call to action for people of goodwill to join hands in supporting this noble cause. Through the universal language of music, We Are One Worldwide endeavors to create opportunities for positive change, empower communities, and enhance the cultural fabric of society."We believe that music has the power to transcend boundaries and bring people together," says Dr. Lance Jones Sr Founder of the WAOW non-profit & Motown's 1st A&R man the legendary Mr. Mickey Steveson, spokesperson for We Are One Worldwide. "By uniting known & established artists who share a passion for the soulful sounds of Motown, we aim to build bridges, reduce crime, and contribute to the creation of affordable housing and more. Our vision is to use music as a vehicle for positive social impact, fostering unity and understanding."We Are One Worldwide is pleased to announce its upcoming theatrical events, where musical artists are invited to join forces with the legendary Mr. Mickey Steveson. This dynamic collaboration seeks to amplify the organization's mission and engage a broader audience in the pursuit of a better, more harmonious world."We are reaching out to all musical artists who resonate with the Motown legacy and who want to be part of something bigger than themselves. Together, we can use our collective talent and passion for music to make a real difference in our communities," adds Dr. Lance Jones Sr.Musical artists interested in joining this inspiring movement and supporting We Are One World Wides vision are encouraged to visit www.weareoneworldwide.org for more information and to get involved.For media inquiries, please contact:Media Contact Dr. Lance Jones Sr, www.weareoneworldwide.org Founder@weareoneworldwide.org 336-645-3998About We Are One Worldwide: We Are One Worldwide is a non-profit organization dedicated to uniting people from across the country who share a love and appreciation for the music of the original Motown Records. Through the transformative power of music, the organization aims to reduce crime, build affordable housing, business collaborations and improve community relations. We Are One Worldwide seeks the support of all people of goodwill to join in their mission and contribute to positive social change.We are one worldwide or WAOW affectionally pronounced( The WOW) encourages everyone follow us on all social media platforms for events date and discounts.Corporate Address ; 801 Summit Ave Greensboro, NC 27405

The legendary Sir Mickey Stevenson