Comparing 10+ IT Process Automation Tool: Screening 85+ tools

61% of IT professionals continue to grapple with manual processes, which can be prevented with an IT process automation tool (ITPA). 1 However, 76% of IT leaders find themselves entangled in the intricate web of IT landscape complexity, making it challenging to choose the right tool for the job.

This article breaks down IT process automation tools, explaining how solutions like business process management and business process automation tools help in digital transformation efforts. We’ll also make things simple by comparing the top 10 tools, helping IT teams choose the right one for smoother operations.

ITPA Tools Type of ITPA Average B2B score # of B2B reviews Pros Cons Redwood RunMyJobs WLA 226 4.7 User-friendly

Easy documentation

Workload balancing Lack of public course & material to learn ActiveBatch WLA 350 4.5 User-friendly

Integration capabilities

Automation and orchestration features

The learning curve

Documentation issues AutoSys Workload Automation WLA 49 4.5 Easy orchestration

Dependency triggering

Easy development of JILs Lack of dependency triggering

Lack of configuration based JILs BMC Control-M WLA 162 1.6 Batch orchestration

Easy administration

Change management Limitations for geographical user interface

Requires technical expertise Fortra's Jams WLA 217 4.4 Automated alerting Limited dashboard options for viewing status Stonebranch WLA 93 4.5 Ease of setup

File transfer management Manual update process of software Automate by Fortra RPA 159 4.6 Easy script creating Buggy browser updates AutomationEdge RPA 208 4.3 Strong customer support Time-consuming email verification IBM RPA RPA 607 4.5 Data analysis

Workflow automation Not very straightforward user interface UiPath RPA RPA 9636 4.6 User-friendly

Various features and functionalities

Easy management of automation workflows Learning curve

Pricing Kissflow BPA 776 4.3 Ease of use and flexibility

Efficient document management

Absence of a scripting engine for customization Laserfiche BPA 1659 4.7 Automation capabilities

User-friendly interface Limited customization option

No standardized Laserfiche course accessible Nintex platform BPA 1242 4.2 User-friendly interface

Interactive process maps

Strong customer support & training Lack of advanced analytics

Limited workflow automation features & integration capabilities

Salesforce Platform BPA 2957 4.4 Email Automation

Efficient reporting

Enriched dashboards Complicated reporting

Selection criteria

We refined IT process automation tool comparison based on these two key factors:

Workforce Presence: We focused on vendors with 10+ employees listed on LinkedIn, as a substantial workforce indicates better capacity to support enterprise-scale operations, ensuring robust IT process automation solutions.

We focused on vendors with 10+ employees listed on LinkedIn, as a substantial workforce indicates better capacity to support enterprise-scale operations, ensuring robust IT process automation solutions. Number of reviews: The absence of feedback may imply a lower adoption rate, and we prioritized solutions with a proven track record based on user experiences.

The absence of feedback may imply a lower adoption rate, and we prioritized solutions with a proven track record based on user experiences. IT process automation focus: We excluded vendors that do not mention IT process automation on their website since not all RPA or BPA tools can be relevant for IT automation tasks.

Shortlisted IT process automation tool

Here is the shortlisted vendors sorted in alphabetical order for its category WLA, RPA and BPA, except for the sponsors:

1.) Redwood RunMyJobs

Redwood RunMyJobs is an IT process automation platform that specializes in job scheduling and workload automation. It aims to simplify and optimize business processes by automating routine tasks and workflows.

Pros & cons

In all Redwood RunMyJobs‘ reviews, the tool was described as easy to use with 5%. A user review explains pros and cons of RunMyJobs as:

Pros: User-friendly Easy documentation Workload balancing

Cons:

Figure 1: Redwood user reviews on G2 2

2.) ActiveBatch

ActiveBatch is a comprehensive IT automation platform designed to centralize and automate IT processes. It offers a visual workflow designer, enabling organizations to automate complex workflows, schedule jobs, and manage tasks seamlessly.

Pros & cons

In all the reviews we collected, ActiveBatch is identified as easy to use by 16%. On one user review the tool’s pros and cons are listed as:

Pros: User-friendly Integration capabilities Automation and orchestration features

Cons: The learning curve Documentation issues



Figure 2: ActiveBatch user reviews on G2 3

3.) AutoSys Workload Automation

AutoSys Workload Automation is a prominent WLA tool that excels in automating and orchestrating workflows. Known for its reliability and scalability, AutoSys offers a range of features to schedule, monitor, and manage diverse tasks.

Pros & cons

Pros: Easy orchestration Dependency triggering Easy development of JILs

Cons: Lack of dependency triggering Lack of configuration based JILs



Figure 3: AutoSys user reviews on G2 4

4.) BMC Control-M

BMC Control-M is a leading enterprise-grade workload automation solution, recognized for its versatility in managing and automating business processes. Control-M empowers organizations to optimize their workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure the successful execution of critical tasks.

Pros & cons

In Control-M‘s data we gathered, User friendly appeared the most by 15%. Some other pros and cons can be explained as:

Pros: Batch orchestration Easy administration Change management

Cons: Limitations for geographical user interface Requires technical expertise



Figure 4: Control-M user reviews on Trustradius 5

5.) Fortra’s Jams

Fortra’s JAMS is a powerful workload automation (WLA) tool designed to streamline and optimize business processes. With robust capabilities, it offers a comprehensive solution for automating and managing workflows efficiently. The platform stands out with its advanced scheduling and monitoring features, providing organizations with the tools needed to orchestrate complex tasks seamlessly.

Pros & cons

In Forta’s Jams comments, the most positive word for the tool was support team with 7%. Other pros and cons can be found in one user review in Figure 5:

Pros:

Cons: Limited dashboard options for viewing status



Figure 5: Fortra’s Jams user reviews on G2 6

6.) Stonebranch

Stonebranch provides a universal automation platform for orchestrating IT processes across diverse environments. It enables organizations to automate, manage, and control IT tasks, ensuring efficiency and reliability in complex, hybrid IT landscapes.

Pros & cons

According to data collected on Stonebranch, the most positive word is detected as ease of use in 6% of all reviews. Other pros and cons are listed in Figure 6:

Pros: Ease of setup File transfer management

Cons: Manual update process of software



Figure 6: Stonebranch user reviews on G2 7

7.) Automate by Fortra

Automate by Fortra is an IT process automation solution that streamlines business processes through task automation. It offers a visual workflow designer, allowing organizations to automate tasks without the need for extensive coding.

Pros & cons

Automate’s most positive comment is ease of use with 14% as our analysis suggests. Other positive and negative aspects are:

Pros:

Cons:

Figure 7: Automate by Fortra user reviews on G2 8

8.) AutomationEdge

AutomationEdge is a leading robotic process automation (RPA) tool that excels in IT process automation. AutomationEdge simplifies business processes by automating tasks efficiently. The platform features a visual workflow designer, eliminating the necessity for intricate coding.

Pros & cons

AutomationEdge is mostly cited as easy to use in 10% of all review data. Here is a specific user review on a review platform describing pros and cons (Figure 8):

Pros:

Cons: Time-consuming email verification



Figure 8: AutomationEdge user reviews on G2 9

9.) IBM RPA

IBM RPA (Robotic Process Automation) is part of the IBM Automation platform, providing tools to automate routine tasks and workflows. It focuses on improving operational efficiency by automating manual processes across different business functions.

Pros & cons

IBM RPA is an easy to use tool according to 21% of all reviews we gathered. Some other positive and negative comments can be explained as:

Pros: Data analysis Workflow automation

Cons: Not very straightforward user interface



Figure 9: IBM RPA user reviews on Trustradius 10

10.) UiPath RPA

UiPath is a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform, specializing in automating repetitive, rule-based tasks. It utilizes software bots to mimic human actions, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in various business processes.

Pros & cons

UiPath RPA data shows that 14% of users find the tool easy to use.

Pros: User-friendly Various features and functionalities Easy management of automation workflows

Cons:

Figure 10: UiPath RPA user reviews on G2 11

11.) Kissflow

Kissflow is a cloud-based digital workplace platform that includes process automation capabilities. It allows users to design and implement workflows, automate routine tasks, and collaborate seamlessly within an organization.

Pros & cons

14% of all Kissflow users evaluate Kissflow‘s platform as easy to use. Some other qualities include:

Pros: Ease of use and flexibility Efficient document management

Cons: Absence of a scripting engine for customization



Figure 11: Kissflow user reviews on G2 12

12.) Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a comprehensive document management and business process automation (BPA) tool that operates as an on-premises or cloud-based solution. Laserfiche users can streamline document storage, automate workflows, and enhance collaboration across organizations. It provides robust features for designing and implementing workflows, enabling the automation of routine tasks and fostering seamless collaboration within the digital workplace.

Pros & cons

Top quality in all reviews we analyzed for Laserfiche is ease of use with 4%. Other negative and positive comments cover:

Pros: Automation capabilities User-friendly interface Limited customization option

Cons: No standardized Laserfiche course accessible



Figure 12: Laserfiche user reviews on G2 13

13.) Nintex platform

Nintex is a digital process automation platform that enables organizations to automate and optimize business processes. It offers tools for workflow automation, document generation, and forms, simplifying the automation of various business processes.

Pros & cons

Pros: User-friendly interface Interactive process maps Strong customer support & training

Cons: Lack of advanced analytics Limited workflow automation features & integration capabilities



Figure 13: Nintex user reviews on G2 14

14.) Salesforce Platform

Salesforce Platform provides a robust set of tools for building customized business applications and automating workflows. It empowers organizations to automate processes related to customer relationship management (CRM) and beyond.

Pros & cons

Salesforce‘s review data shows that 12% of comments focus on ease of use. Other pros and cons can be listed as in Figure 14:

Pros: Email automation Efficient reporting Enriched dashboards

Cons:

Figure 14: Salesforce user reviews on Trustadius 15

What are different types of ITPA tools?

Within the realm of IT Process Automation (ITPA), various tools cater to distinct aspects of organizational needs. Such tools include:

1.Business Process Automation (BPA)

BPA tools are instrumental in optimizing and automating end-to-end business processes. Through the creation of cohesive workflows, these tools seamlessly integrate tasks, facilitating a streamlined and efficient progression of activities. A business process automation platform plays a crucial role in improving operational efficiency, reducing errors, and enhancing overall business agility by automating complex and interconnected business processes. Some of the tools considered under BPA cover:

Workflow Automation: Automating the sequence of tasks that make up a specific process or workflow. This could include tasks such as provisioning and de-provisioning user accounts, software deployment, or system monitoring. Orchestration: Coordinating and managing the execution of multiple automated tasks to achieve a larger business process. Orchestration involves integrating different systems and ensuring they work together seamlessly.

2. Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

RPA tools bring a touch of automation through software robots or ‘bots’ that emulate human actions in rule-based, repetitive tasks. These tools are specifically designed to handle routine, mundane activities across various applications. By doing so, RPA enhances speed, accuracy, and scalability in processes, freeing up human resources for more strategic and creative endeavors. RPA transforms the automation landscape by introducing a layer of intelligence and adaptability to rule-driven processes.

3. IT Automation Tools

IT automation focuses on optimizing and streamlining IT operations. These tools cover a spectrum of functions, from automating routine tasks to managing IT services and infrastructure. The overarching goal is to enhance efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and ensure the smooth functioning of IT processes, ultimately contributing to a more agile and responsive organizational IT environment.

IT automation software include tools like workload automation tools (WLA), IT service management tools (ITSM) and other RMM automation tools.

What is IT process automation (ITPA)? IT Process Automation (ITPA) refers to the use of technology to create repeatable instructions and processes to replace or reduce human interaction with IT systems. The goal of IT process automation is to streamline and simplify routine tasks and workflows within an organization’s IT environment. This can lead to increased efficiency, reduced errors, and improved overall operational effectiveness.

Explore IT process automation use cases to learn how to deploy ITPA tools. What is the difference between IT automation and IT process automation? There is a distinction between IT automation and IT process automation, although the terms are mostly used interchangeably. Here’s a breakdown of the key differences:

IT Automation:

1. Broad term: IT automation is a more general term that encompasses any use of technology to perform tasks in an IT environment without manual intervention.

2. Not necessarily sequential: IT automation may involve the use of scripts, tools, or software to perform specific tasks but might not follow a structured, sequential workflow.

IT Process Automation (ITPA):

1. Focused on processes: IT process automation specifically focuses on the automation of structured and repeatable processes within the IT domain.

2. Structured workflows: ITPA is more concerned with the orchestration and automation of end-to-end processes, involving multiple tasks and possibly multiple systems. What are the benefits of IT process automation? IT process automation (ITPA) offers several benefits to organizations, contributing to improved efficiency, reliability, and overall operational effectiveness. Here are some key advantages:

1. Improves efficiency:

– Faster execution: Automated processes can complete tasks much faster than manual methods, leading to quicker overall process execution.

– Resource optimization: Automation allows organizations to allocate resources more effectively, reducing the need for manual intervention in routine tasks.

2. Enhances accuracy:

– Reduced human error: Automation minimizes the risk of errors that can occur with manual processes, leading to more accurate and reliable results.

– Consistency: Automated processes ensure that tasks are performed consistently according to predefined rules and standards.

3. Reduces costs:

– Creating time for higher value tasks: By automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks, organizations can reduce labor costs and free up personnel for more strategic and value-added activities.

– Operational cost savings: Efficiency gains from automation can lead to overall cost reductions in IT operations.

4. Allows scalability:

– Flexible scaling: Automation enables organizations to scale their operations more easily to accommodate growth without a proportional increase in manual effort.

– Handling complexity: As IT environments become more complex, automation helps manage the increased workload without a linear increase in staffing.

– Ensures compliance and security: Consistent compliance: Automated processes can be designed to adhere to regulatory requirements and internal policies consistently.

– Enhanced security: Automated security processes can respond rapidly to threats, reducing the likelihood of security breaches.

5. Advances visibility and control:

– Real-time monitoring: Automation often includes monitoring capabilities, providing real-time insights into the status of processes and systems.

– Centralized control: Centralized management of automated processes allows for better control and coordination across the IT infrastructure and effective project management strategies.

– Event-driven automation: Automation triggered by specific events allows for rapid response to incidents, minimizing downtime and potential disruptions.

6. Accelerates customer experience:

– Faster service delivery: Automated processes enable quicker delivery of services and responses to customer requests, leading to improved satisfaction. What are the challenges of IT process automation? While IT process automation (ITPA) offers numerous benefits, there are also challenges and considerations that organizations may face during implementation. Here are some common challenges associated with IT process automation:

1. Complexity of implementation:

1. Learning curve: Implementing automation tools and frameworks often requires a learning curve for IT staff, particularly if they are not familiar with scripting or programming languages.

2. Integration challenges: Integrating automation into existing IT systems and workflows can be complex, especially in heterogeneous environments with diverse technologies.

2. Maintenance overhead: Automated processes require ongoing maintenance to ensure they remain effective and aligned with evolving business needs. This can involve updating scripts, handling changes in system configurations, and addressing compatibility issues.

3. Security Concerns: Automated processes can become targets for cyberattacks if not properly secured. Organizations must implement robust security measures to protect automated workflows.

4. Over-Automation: Automating without a clear understanding of the underlying processes or without evaluating the necessity of automation for a particular task can lead to inefficiencies and wasted resources.

5. Monitoring and auditing: Monitoring and auditing automated processes can be challenging, and organizations must invest in tools, such as process intelligence and process mining that provide visibility into automated workflows to identify and address issues. Business process automation (BPA) involves the use of technology to automate complex business processes. Process automation tools include robotic process automation (RPA), workflow automation software and business process automation software. IT process automation (ITPA) is a subset of business process automation that specifically focuses on automating tasks and workflows within the IT domain.

While business process automation can encompass a broader spectrum of organizational activities, IT process automation targets tasks and workflows within the information technology realm, contributing to improved operational performance and resource optimization. Critical capabilities for ITPA tools Here are key capabilities of IT process automation tools: 1. Integration and Compatibility: An ideal ITPA tool must integrate with a variety of IT systems, applications, and platforms. This way, businesses can ensure seamless communication and data exchange between different tools and systems in the IT environment.

2. Scripting and Coding Support: This is the support for scripting and coding to create custom automation scripts or extend automation capabilities.This feature allows organizations to tailor automation processes to specific needs and integrate with existing scripts or code.

3. Event-Driven Automation: It refers to the ability to trigger automation processes based on specific events or conditions. This feature enables responsive and dynamic automation, allowing actions to be taken in real-time in response to changes in the environment.

4. Monitoring and Reporting: Tools should provide monitoring capabilities to track the status and performance of automated processes, along with reporting features for analysis. This way, they offer visibility into the execution of automated tasks, ease troubleshooting, and support continuous improvement.

5. Security Features: Incorporation of security measures to protect automated processes and ensure compliance with security standards. ITPA security features safeguards against potential vulnerabilities and unauthorized access to sensitive information.

6. Error Handling and Exception Management: Mechanisms for identifying, handling, and resolving errors or exceptions that may occur during the execution of automated processes. This feature improves the reliability and resilience of automation by addressing issues promptly.

7. Scalability: It is the capability to scale automation processes to handle increased workloads and growing IT environments. A scalable IT process automation tool ensures that automation remains effective as the organization expands, preventing bottlenecks.

8. Version Control: It refers to the ability to manage and track different versions of automation workflows. It is essential for collaboration, facilitating rollback in case of issues, and ensuring version consistency in complex automation environments.

9. Audit Trail: Logging and auditing features to maintain a record of actions performed by automated processes. This feature supports compliance, troubleshooting, and accountability by providing a transparent history of automation activities.

