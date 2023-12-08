FW: 2023-59 ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ACTS TO REDUCE ILLEGAL GUN TRAFFICKING

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

News Release 2023-59

ATTORNEY GENERAL LOPEZ ACTS TO REDUCE ILLEGAL GUN TRAFFICKING

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 7, 2023

HONOLULU – Attorney General Anne Lopez joined a multistate coalition of 21 attorneys general led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell in support of a proposed Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) rule that would ensure more gun sales are subject to background checks and reduce illegal gun trafficking.

Following the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the ATF has proposed a new regulation to clarify what it means for a person to be “engaged in the business” of dealing in firearms, and therefore required to obtain a license and run background checks when selling guns. The proposed rule would close loopholes that allowed the unlicensed sale of firearms, including online and at gun shows. The coalition of attorneys general submitted a letter of support for the proposed rule and recommended areas of enforcement to limit gun trafficking.

“Gun violence is a serious issue of public health and public safety,” said Acting Attorney General Matthew Dvonch, who is serving in that capacity while Attorney General Anne Lopez is out of state. “The ATF’s proposed rule would help combat unlawful gun trafficking, close loopholes, and improve public safety in our islands.”

The ATF’s proposed rule will crack down on unlicensed gun sellers and reduce the number of guns sold without a background check by ensuring more individuals who sell guns are subject to federal licensing and background check requirements. Vendors operating online would be subject to the regulation in more instances, reducing opportunities for gun sales without background checks. The new regulations will also help local and state law enforcement officials track gun sales and provide them with more tools to effectively inspect gun dealers, trace guns used in crimes, prosecute gun charges, and help keep the communities they serve safe.

The coalition of attorneys general also recommends specific areas for ATF to focus enforcement efforts. Noting that online gun sellers and those liquidating the inventories of licensed gun sellers are common sources of guns used in crimes, the coalition urges ATF to hold those illegally selling firearms accountable, instead of encouraging them to become licensed gun dealers.

Joining Attorney General Lopez in support of the ATF’s proposed rule are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

A copy of the comment letter can be found here.

