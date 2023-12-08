S.H.A.R.E. Realty Brokerage, a Subsidiary of SCDC, Welcomes Fran Jandjel as CFO
I am honored to join S.H.A.R.E. Realty Brokerage and contribute to its success. I'm eager to leverage my expertise for the company's financial goals and community impact.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the hiring of Fran Jandjel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of its subsidiary, S.H.A.R.E. Realty Brokerage, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, John Johnson. Her high-energy entrepreneurial spirit will be essential in extending SCDC’s mission of developing, building, selling, and managing Class A multifamily developments.
Fran Jandjel brings over 25 years of extensive executive experience, holding an MBA from Deakin University in Melbourne, Australia, as well as a CPA, CGMA and ACMA. She steered as CFO for both Public and Private Groups, showcasing adeptness in both domestic and international arenas across various sectors. Among her remarkable accomplishments is the substantial growth of a domestic enterprise from $200 million to a multinational entity valued at over $2.5 billion, operating across industries such as construction and real estate. Her expertise extends to navigating complex debt raising, surpassing $3 billion. Experiences like these serve as a glimpse of Ms. Jandjel's accomplished track record.
Ms. Jandjel excels in guiding CEOs and Presidents in pivotal decision-making processes, adeptly establishing control systems aimed at safeguarding company assets while ensuring precise financial reporting. As an exceptional communicator and leader, she plays a pivotal role in shaping and articulating strategic visions. Her proficiency lies in cultivating and steering adept financial teams, forging collaborations across the organization, and initiating financial initiatives to increase company profitability, perfectly aligning S.H.A.R.E. Realty Broker’s objectives.
In addition to Fran's esteemed career, her commitment to serving others shines brightly. For five years, she dedicated her Sundays to volunteering with the local Houston Charity, Lord of the Streets (LOTS), which focuses on restoring and rebuilding lives through personalized ministries for the homeless. LOTS' impactful initiatives ensure that over 200 homeless individuals are fed weekly. Additionally, Fran actively supports Covenant House, advocating for their services that offer shelter and aid to youth facing homelessness and human trafficking.
Originally from England, Ms. Jandjel has resided in the USA for over two decades. She values spending time with her daughter and two sons, both attending the University of Texas A&M.
Odell Abdur-Raheem, Chief Visionary Officer of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, remarks, "Fran Jandjel's hiring marks a pivotal moment for our organization. Her expertise in financial restructuring aligns with our goals and values to serve our investors accountably."
Fran Jandjel's proven track record aligns seamlessly with S.H.A.R.E. Realty Brokerage's mission, evident in her ability to enhance companies, implement financial strategies, and drive growth.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
