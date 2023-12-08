Palm Tree Basel 2023: Palm Tree Crew Celebrates Miami Art Week Hosting One of the Most Exclusive and Highly Sought After Events

VIEW ALL EVENT PHOTOS



MIAMI, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Palm Tree Crew brought its vibe and legendary Crew to Art Basel with their exclusive VIP invite-only event “Palm Tree Basel” at the brand new collab restaurant between Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality Casadonna. World renowned DJ and producer, Peggy Gou, played an intimate set for the 700 person party against the backdrop of the Miami Beach skyline. Past performers at the event include artists such as the Jonas Brothers and Black Coffee. As always, PTC brought its entourage of buzzy A-list celebrities, business leaders, cultural icons, athletes, entertainers, and influencers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios, David Dobrik, David Lee, Caroline Wozniacki & more. An array of specialty beverages were provided by Tequila Don Julio, Poppi, ZenWater, and Long Drink.

Palm Tree Basel 2023 was sponsored by Tequila Don Julio, Ripple, TOMO, Kitson Yachts, Poppi and Fenwick.

Other notable attendees from last night’s event include Sofi Tukker, Gary Vaynerchuk, Foodgod, Johnny Manziel, Corey Gamble, Purple, Chantel Jeffries, Xandra Pohl, Tyler Cameron, Melissa Wood Tepperberg, Jordan Belfort and many more.

About Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Crew (“PTC”), originally founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business, and a multi-product investment platform, all within one unified ecosystem.

PTC Live Experiences creates immersive events and experiences that bring together our crew of loyal fans, business partners, entrepreneurs, investors, celebrities, and cultural icons. PTC Brand creates unique products that capture PTC’s way of life and accelerate PTC’s growth into a globally recognized lifestyle brand. PTC Investments is active in the early-stage venture and growth equity communities and provides capital to business builders in the Consumer & Technology sectors.

At Palm Tree Crew, we harness the power of business builders, investors, strategic advisors, and celebrities who know how to build global brands. For more information, please visit https://palmtreecrew.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e79058d-479f-4fc4-8e25-8657e28e7104

Media Contact: Chloe Gonzalez chloe@thepresshouse.com