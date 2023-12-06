A magical Victorian Christmas at Beaconsfield Historic House

CANADA, December 6 - ‘Tis the season at Beaconsfield Historic House, as the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation is hosting its Victorian Christmas event.

The event is running from now until Sunday, December 10 and promises lots of holiday fun for the whole family. Visitors can expect several Christmas-themed activities, with the Beaconsfield House as the festive backdrop.

“Immerse yourself in the beautifully decorated rooms and slip back in time to experience the holiday spirit of the 1870s,” PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation education and programming officer Caitlyn Paxson said. “This is truly a magical time of year and this event is a great opportunity to enjoy the holiday season.”

Attendees can enjoy activities including: a live harp concert; learn the origins of Christmas customs with the history of Christmas talk; a tour of the Beaconsfield House; create a holiday keepsake; treats and hot beverages; enter a draw for a baby heritage Christmas cactus at the end of each show; and a chance to purchase locally-made gifts at the Carriage Craft Fair.

Media contact:

Camellia Nguyen

Communication and Fundraising Coordinator

PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation

cxnguyen@gov.pe.ca