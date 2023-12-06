Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,624 in the last 365 days.

A magical Victorian Christmas at Beaconsfield Historic House

CANADA, December 6 - ‘Tis the season at Beaconsfield Historic House, as the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation is hosting its Victorian Christmas event.

The event is running from now until Sunday, December 10 and promises lots of holiday fun for the whole family. Visitors can expect several Christmas-themed activities, with the Beaconsfield House as the festive backdrop.

image of a person in heritage clothing playing a stand-up harp

“Immerse yourself in the beautifully decorated rooms and slip back in time to experience the holiday spirit of the 1870s,” PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation education and programming officer Caitlyn Paxson said. “This is truly a magical time of year and this event is a great opportunity to enjoy the holiday season.”

Attendees can enjoy activities including: a live harp concert; learn the origins of Christmas customs with the history of Christmas talk; a tour of the Beaconsfield House; create a holiday keepsake; treats and hot beverages; enter a draw for a baby heritage Christmas cactus at the end of each show; and a chance to purchase locally-made gifts at the Carriage Craft Fair.

Media contact:
Camellia Nguyen 
Communication and Fundraising Coordinator 
PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation 
cxnguyen@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

A magical Victorian Christmas at Beaconsfield Historic House

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more