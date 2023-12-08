St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information: Leaving Scene of Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4008986
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12-7-23 at 0145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Comfort Inn & Suites (parking lot)
CROSS STREETS: N/A
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION(S): Leaving Scene of Accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Justin Hoffman
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holloway, OH
SUSPECT VEHICLE
VEHICLE MAKE: Unknown
VEHICLE MODEL: Unknown
VEHICLE COLOR: Unknown
VICTIM VEHICLE
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Camaro
VEHICLE COLOR: Black
VEHICLE PLATE: (OH) “KEH8767”
VEHICLE IDENTIFIERS: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/7/23 at approximately 0200 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were made aware that a black 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was struck and damaged by a secondary vehicle in the Comfort Inn & Suites parking lot at approximately 0145 hours.
Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance identifying the operator and vehicle that struck Hoffman’s parked car and subsequently fled the scene. Those with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Trooper Pearson at the St Johnsbury Barracks. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or online by clicking this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819