St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Information: Leaving Scene of Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  23A4008986                                       

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury               

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  12-7-23 at 0145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Comfort Inn & Suites (parking lot)

CROSS STREETS:  N/A

TOWN:  St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION(S):  Leaving Scene of Accident

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                               

AGE:  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  

 

VICTIM:  Justin Hoffman

AGE:  36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Holloway, OH

 

SUSPECT VEHICLE

VEHICLE MAKE:  Unknown

VEHICLE MODEL:  Unknown

VEHICLE COLOR:  Unknown

 

VICTIM VEHICLE

VEHICLE YEAR:  2012

VEHICLE MAKE:  Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL:  Camaro

VEHICLE COLOR:  Black

VEHICLE PLATE:  (OH) “KEH8767”

VEHICLE IDENTIFIERS:  N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/7/23 at approximately 0200 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were made aware that a black 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was struck and damaged by a secondary vehicle in the Comfort Inn & Suites parking lot at approximately 0145 hours.

 

Vermont State Police is requesting the public's assistance identifying the operator and vehicle that struck Hoffman’s parked car and subsequently fled the scene. Those with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Trooper Pearson at the St Johnsbury Barracks. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or online by clicking this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

