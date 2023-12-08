S.H.A.R.E. Lending Brokers, a Subsidiary of SCDC, Welcomes Ronald Storz as Chief Executive Officer
I am confident that my experiences thus far will be able to uplift and add value to the larger vision of serving investors, multifamily apartment tenants, and community members.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the appointment of Ronald Storz as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary company, S.H.A.R.E. Lending Brokers. Reporting directly to the Chairman of the Board, Odell Abdur-Raheem, Mr. Storz assumes a pivotal role, steering the lending and financing strategies essential for developing, constructing, selling, and managing SCDC’s Class A multifamily communities. His tenure marks a significant milestone, embodying the ideal leader to propel SCDC’s mission and vision, ensuring the financial realization of these exceptional communities.
Mr. Storz has an extensive career spanning 36 years. His executive path began in 2004 in high-level managerial roles within Fortune 500 companies, primarily comprised of captive financial service companies. Mr. Storz leaves a trail of awards including, but not limited to, US Board Member for Toyota Commercial Industries Finance, “Top 360 Executive Feedback Reviews” at Toyota for 2019 and 2021, and three elite “President’s Awards” for best initiative and project execution between 2008 and 2012 at Daimler Truck Financial. Notably, as the Chief Operating Officer at Toyota Industries Commercial Finance, he achieved unprecedented success by achieving annual record $1B in wholesale floorplan volume, annual record $1.3B in loan acquisitions, and record profit levels of $75MM. His efforts lead the metamorphosis of business ventures from loss to profits by reengineering pricing and risk models, with a focus on credit allocation and operational efficiency.
For these reasons, SCDC is confident that he will be a valuable contributor to both the company and the community, ensuring unparalleled success. Ronald Storz is a man of the people - a true advocate for workplace equality, diversity, and community well-being. Mr. Storz has dedicated his career to adding value to the workplace and translating customer insights into actionable company solutions. Twice, he achieved recognition with “100% Great Place to Work” scores during tenure in executive roles encompassing general management, business development, marketing, and communication categories at Daimler Truck Financial. A graduate of St. John’s University with a BA in Political Science, Mr. Storz's extensive professional journey includes tenured years in managerial positions that prioritize workplace satisfaction and business growth.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Ronald Storz is deeply engaged in community service, currently serving on the board for Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity. This award-winning charity, with Mr. Storz as a key contributor, has served over 1,700 low-income families since 1986, investing approximately $179 million in more than 25 Dallas-area neighborhoods. His commitment to enhancing communities aligns seamlessly with SCDC's mission of Supplying Humanity with Achievements Resources and Education (S.H.A.R.E.).
A devoted family man, Mr. Storz has been happily married to his wife, Zoi, for 18 years. Together, they enjoy family boating trips with their teenage son, Luke.
Chairman of the Board, Odell Abdur-Raheem, proudly remarks, “I am enthusiastic about this strategic change. Mr. Storz’s unique financial acumen will drive the larger vision of transparency and accountability to investors. I am thrilled to have him at the helm of S.H.A.R.E Lending Brokers.”
Ronald Storz added, “I am confident that my experiences thus far will be able to uplift and add value to the larger vision of serving investors, multifamily apartment tenants, and community members.”
With a distinguished background marked by award-winning performances in the financial sector and an unwavering commitment to transparent and efficient organizational processes, Mr. Storz brings unique skills ideally suited for the CEO position at S.H.A.R.E. Lending Brokers. SCDC eagerly anticipates the positive impact and leadership that Ronald Storz will bring, further reinforcing its commitment to transparent financial practices and long-term financial sustainability.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
