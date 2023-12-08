Tucson's Public Safety Communications Center Launches 911 Telehealth Program to Improve Emergency Response
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Tucson's Public Safety Communications Center is setting a new standard for innovation in public safety and emergency response. Launched in July 2023 and led by Director Sharon McDonough, the introduction of Tucson's new 911 telehealth program, powered by MD Ally, represents a significant expansion of the city’s emergency medical services (EMS).
This initiative connects dispatchers and first responders to non-emergent patients through real-time telehealth and virtual community paramedicine, providing a new dimension to the Tucson EMS scope.
The impact of the telehealth program has been felt throughout the community. Thus far, MD Ally’s platform has helped successfully avert over 200 hours of ambulance runs, equivalent to saving approximately eight 24-hour shifts. Moreover, 500 hours of emergency room patient care were saved, offering immense relief to the healthcare system.
“This program stands as a vital asset for our citizens and an invaluable resource empowering our emergency dispatchers. We are proud of the substantial impact this has made on the Tucson community.” said Dispatch Supervisor and Virtual Care Steering Committee Chair Karla Cota
The Center found that 70% of telehealth patients required no more than self-care instructions, urgent care, or primary care, reducing the strain on EMS while ensuring timely and appropriate care for the community.
The City of Tucson's Public Safety Communications Center handles over 1 million calls annually and serves 12 fire departments. The implementation of the 911 telehealth program has led to a 56% surge in adoption. Tucson stands out as one of the select few cities in the United States, championing innovation in telehealth as a leading solution to serve its community.
"An implementation of a service is successful when the internal team engages in the necessary activities in the post-live environment to meet their goals. We are honored to work with the City of Tucson to help foster innovative solutions that are beneficial to the community and first responders.”said Ivan Whitaker, MD Ally's VP of Partner Success
About MD Ally
MD Ally partners with public safety systems to expand their scope of services, allowing dispatchers and first responders to connect non-emergent patients to telehealth and virtual community paramedicine in real time. To learn more, visit mdally.com
Ivan Whitaker
MD Ally Technologies, Inc.
