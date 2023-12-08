Submit Release
Teladoc Health Announces Employee Inducement Awards under NYSE Rule 303A.08

PURCHASE, NY, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced that it issued inducement awards to three new employees.

Effective December 1, 2023 and December 5, 2023, in connection with commencing employment, three new non-executive employees of Teladoc Health were granted options to purchase an aggregate of 106,255 shares of Teladoc Health’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a purchase price per share of $18.97 and $18.51, respectively, and awards of restricted stock units covering an aggregate of 86,154 shares of Common Stock. The stock options vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, as to twenty-five percent of the underlying shares on December 1, 2024, with the remainder of the options vesting monthly over three years thereafter. The restricted stock units vest, based on continued service to Teladoc Health, as to one-third of the underlying shares on December 1, 2024, with the remainder vesting quarterly over two years thereafter. The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Teladoc Health and were granted under the Teladoc Health, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan as employment inducement awards pursuant to New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


