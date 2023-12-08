S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Hires Dr. Douglas Fineberg as CEO of S.H.A.R.E. Manufacturing Innovations
As I step into this role, I am deeply committed to advancing SCDC's vision by leveraging innovative manufacturing methodologies...”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the hiring of Dr. Douglas Fineberg as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary company, S.H.A.R.E. Manufacturing Innovations, reporting directly to the Chairman of the Board, Odell Abdur-Raheem. As the CEO, Dr. Fineberg will lead the engineering and manufacturing of essential components to complete SCDC's Class A multifamily communities. His appointment marks a significant milestone, as Dr. Fineberg embodies the ideal candidate to extend SCDC's mission and vision in developing and building these exceptional communities.
Dr. Fineberg is the strategic choice to lead S.H.A.R.E. Manufacturing Innovations due to his illustrious career. As Chief Executive Officer for real estate development at Saudi German Hospital Group, Dr. Fineberg led the development, engineering, manufacturing, and construction of a pre-cast concrete factory near the Holy City of Mecca. This facility produced structurally secure pre-cast concrete panels utilized in constructing low-income housing for Saudi citizens. Dr. Fineberg's expertise in logistics and construction management is evident in his remarkable portfolio, which includes orchestrating the completion of two 5-star Caribbean resorts, the Park Hyatt in St. Kitts and the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski in Dominica. His impactful initiatives also extended to leading the privatization program for the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, providing the guidance and strategic planning required to transition the hospital into a privatized facility. Moreover, during his tenure as CEO of New City Development Company, Dr. Fineberg played a key role in developing tertiary care hospitals, medical office towers, versatile mixed-use residential and commercial developments, including shopping malls, and expanding the Gold’s Gym franchise in Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Douglas Fineberg, a UCLA graduate in Political Science and a Doctor of Law from the University of San Fernando Valley, boasts a career spanning over 45 years across various international arenas. His professional journey spans from Los Angeles to Washington D.C., traversing through the Caribbean and the expansive territories of the Middle East and Middle East Region (MENA). His expertise includes the development and construction of luxury hotels located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. He has led multi-national companies as a General Counsel, Chief Operation Officer, and Chief Executive Officer providing executive oversight for strategic HR implementation, hospital development, and spearheading the development and construction of international franchises.
Dr. Douglas Fineberg has an extensive legal background, in real estate development and construction management. His leadership includes overseeing comprehensive business planning, headhunting top-tier talent, and crafting standardized contracts that encompass procurement, coordination, subcontractor relations, and facilities management. In his role as a legal counsel, he crafted intricate contracts, lender agreements, due diligence reports, and facilitated M&A transactions for clients that included the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development, JORAMCO, Queen Alia International Airport, and the Airports International Group.
Beyond his professional endeavors, Dr. Fineberg actively engages in community service. His tenure as President and CEO of the San Francisco Senior Center organized the development of an integrated senior center facility, providing subsidized housing and comprehensive care for low-income seniors. He also contributed significantly to charitable events like "The Golden Gate Bridge - 50th Anniversary Celebrations" and United Way's "Mardi-Gras Madness" fundraiser for Dana Farber Cancer Research.
Dr. Douglas Fineberg, CEO of S.H.A.R.E. Manufacturing Innovations remarked, "As I step into this role, I am deeply committed to advancing SCDC's vision by leveraging innovative manufacturing methodologies. Together, we'll lead the development of high-quality multifamily communities, exemplifying excellence in every component."
Odell Abdur-Raheem, Chairman of the Board for S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, added, "Dr. Fineberg's expertise as a General Legal Counsel, paired with his remarkable track record in global development, positions him perfectly to lead S.H.A.R.E. Manufacturing Innovation into pioneering realms of cutting-edge building technologies."
Dr. Douglas Fineberg’s exceptional qualifications make him the ideal leader for S.H.A.R.E. Manufacturing Innovations, especially as it ventures into pioneering realms developing innovative building technologies, such as pre-cast concrete. His legal expertise combined with his unparalleled development experience, position him perfectly to lead this subsidiary toward innovation and excellence.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
