Orchestry and Creospark Announce Their Partnership to Unlock the Full Power of Microsoft 365
Orchestry is a complete empowerment, adoption, and standardization platform, built by Microsoft 365 MVPs.
Creospark partners with Orchestry to deliver a complete governance, adoption and enablement platform to organizations for the ideal digital employee experience.
After knowing and collaborating with the team at Creospark for years, I'm elated to announce our partnership to empower clients to standardize governance, provisioning and templating in Microsoft 365!”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchestry and Creospark announce their strategic partnership to drive client success in Microsoft 365.
— Michal Pisarek
Orchestry (https://www.orchestry.com), is a complete empowerment, adoption, and standardization platform, built by Microsoft 365 MVPs for IT Administrators with Microsoft 365 end-users in mind. Orchestry is on a mission to make work simple in Microsoft 365, empower users, drive adoption, automate governance, day-to-day management and security.
The Orchestry platform takes the guesswork out of what to use and when in Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) with pre-built Workspace Templates, intelligent Workspace Provisioning, actionable Workspace Insights, robust Microsoft 365 Guest management, informative Workspace Directory and robust governance features to enable both IT administrators and end-users throughout the organization.
Creospark (www.creospark.com) a digital workspace consulting company dedicated to revolutionizing employee experience, will strengthen governance, adoption and productivity in Microsoft 365 with Orchestry.
With a shared passion for client success through digital transformation, the partnership will enable Creospark to deliver wins in Microsoft 365 governance and provisioning to their clients on the Orchestry platform.
Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, shares, "After knowing and collaborating with the team at Creospark for years, I'm elated to announce our partnership to empower clients to standardize governance, provisioning and templating in Microsoft 365".
More than just a standard templating and governance tool for Microsoft Teams, Orchestry's comprehensive platform will enable Creospark to support clients with governance in SharePoint Online, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Lists, Microsoft OneNote as well as other Microsoft 365 business applications through a single, unified interface.
"I'm thrilled to announce our partnership with Orchestry. Together, we're poised to elevate collaboration, ensuring our clients not only achieve their goals but also maximize ROI on their Microsoft investments—a strategic move towards unparalleled efficiency and innovation," exclaims Noorez Khamis, CTO, Creospark.
In partnership, Creospark and Orchestry, help organizations drive enablement, adoption, and standardization while ensuring integrity and governance of Microsoft 365.
About Orchestry
Orchestry makes work simple in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online with its comprehensive enablement, adoption and standardization platform. Built by SharePoint MVPs and Microsoft 365 experts, Orchestry helps organizations formulate a roadmap of "what to use when" in Microsoft 365 through increasing technology adoption, empowering governance and simplifying provisioning organization-wide. Learn more: https://www.orchestry.com.
About Creospark
Creospark is a Microsoft Solutions Partner dedicated to revolutionizing employee experiences and helping businesses understand, adopt, and love their technology. Specializing in Microsoft 365 technologies—including Microsoft Viva, the Power Platform, Dynamics 365, SharePoint, Teams, and Copilot—their solutions inspire teamwork, promote data-driven problem-solving, streamline business processes, and empower teams to accomplish more. Learn more: www.creospark.com
Jessica Bermel
Orchestry Software Inc.
jessica.bermel@orchestry.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn