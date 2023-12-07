Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Launch of the 100th Community Solar Project in Northern Illinois

ILLINOIS, December 7 - The solar site will help customers save money and reduce their carbon footprint





CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined solar developer Reactivate and ComEd in Chicago Heights to announce the substantial completion of the 100th community solar site in northern Illinois that will serve mostly low- to moderate income ComEd customers, and is one of the first community solar sites located in Cook County. The Verduin solar farm is planned to be in service by the end of December and will help the residents subscribing to the project by reducing their energy bills and their carbon footprint.

"Since day one as Governor, I've made it my mission to advance clean energy throughout our state—ushering in a new era of environmental justice and sustainability for every community," said Governor JB Pritzker. "That's why, in 2021, I signed my administration's landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act which increased funding for the Illinois Solar for All program—giving lower-income customers access to initiatives like Reactivate's Verduin community solar project. This is exactly the kind of partnership that benefits our communities, our environment, and our economy all in one—and I am so thankful for ComEd and Reactivate's leadership and collaboration to make our vision a reality."

ComEd customers will not need to install solar panels in their homes to receive the benefits of the project. Through the community solar programs, residents will be part of a solar energy "farm" of solar panels and will receive a credit from ComEd for their portion of the energy produced by the project.

In Illinois, community solar customers can subscribe up to 110 percent of their last twelve months of electricity usage. Energy generated by the community solar project flows to ComEd's grid and becomes part of the overall energy supply.

"We are proud to partner with Reactivate and to support their leading efforts to help more customers reduce their energy costs and reduce their own carbon footprint through community solar," said ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones. "Increasing access to renewable energy among all customers—particularly low to moderate income customers—is central to creating an equitable clean energy transition and achieving the goals of CEJA."

The program builds on the Pritzker administration's clean energy goals outlined in the nation-leading Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). The State of Illinois is committed to moving Illinois to a 100% carbon-free future that uplifts historically disadvantaged communities, while expanding the state's clean energy ecosystem and growing the economy.

