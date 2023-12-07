Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors
NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) (“Comcast”).
If you are a long-term shareholder of Comcast, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact Andrea Farah at afarah@lowey.com or (914) 733-7256.
