Troilus Announces AGM Results and Welcomes Brigitte Berneche to the Board

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”), reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated October 31, 2023, for the Annual Special & General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Over 58% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on December 7, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld Justin Reid 97.8 2.2 Diane Lai 97.9 2.1 Hon. Pierre Pettigrew 97.9 2.1 Tom Olesinski 98 2 Eric Lamontagne 97.9 2.1 Brigitte Berneche 98 2



Mr. Jamie Horvat and Mr. John Hadjigeorgiou did not stand for re-election. The Company would like to thank them for their service.

Following election by shareholders at the Meeting, the Company is pleased to welcome Ms. Brigitte Berneche to the Board. Ms. Berneche is a CPA, CA and has 15 years of experience with public companies in the mining and publishing sectors, as well as experience with large accounting firms, specializing in corporate tax. Since 2014, she has dedicated her time to a grass roots non-profit organization she created which provides financial assistance to families with children with cerebral palsy. The organization gained its charitable status in 2017. Ms. Berneche holds an Honours B.A. from the University of Toronto.

In addition, shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors and the re-approval of the Company’s existing Incentive Share Unit Plan.

Troilus’ board would also like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Troilus

Troilus is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a strategic land position of 435 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Caroline Arsenault

VP Corporate Communications

+1 (647) 276-0050

info@troilusgold.com

