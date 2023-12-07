Dee Markwith’s New Romance Novel: "One Night with an Irish Billionaire: A BWWM Romance"
Dee Markwith released "One Night with an Irish Billionaire: A BWWM Romance," a captivating novel filled with romance, mystery, and suspense.
Dee Markwith's novel explores the complex emotions of love and betrayal, taking readers on a thrilling journey. The narrative delves into trust, passion, and sacrifices made in pursuit of truth.”WARREN, MAINE, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dee Markwith, an extraordinarily talented writer from Tucson, Arizona, has just released his latest masterpiece, "One Night with an Irish Billionaire." This captivating novel delivers an intoxicating blend of romance, mystery, and suspense.
— Douglass Markwith
Markwith began his literary journey in a small coastal town in Maine, turning to creative writing to channel his overactive imagination. With New England’s long, harsh winters too much to bear, Markwith packed his belongings and sought a new life for himself in the Southwestern desert, where he continued to explore his creative side.
After working as an editor for a small, in-house publishing company, Markwith daringly surprised this publisher with a novel of his own. They went on to release the book, and it was met with immediate praise, quickly achieving critical and commercial success. However, the book was released under a pseudonym, and Markwith saw little monetary compensation. His subsequent two books suffered the same fate, being released under fictitious names, and with little financial reward. Robbed of the recognition and compensation he rightfully deserved, Markwith fought to get his books pulled, and eventually won the battle. Finally, Markwith’s books have been re-released with proper credit given to this remarkable storyteller.
Originally released under the pseudonym “Nia Wilson,” Markwith’s latest book, “One Night with an Irish Billionaire” skyrocketed up the charts to become a #1 best-seller. At last, this romantic thrill ride is available again with Markwith receiving the recognition he rightfully deserves.
About the Book:
"One Night with an Irish Billionaire: A BWWM Romance" invites readers into the enchanting world of Vivian Clark. She’s a successful real estate broker seeking solace in Ireland after a disappointing relationship. Uninterested in finding love, Vivian's plans unexpectedly turn when she encounters Beau Sullivan. Beau is a striking venture capitalist with an Irish charm that proves impossible to resist.
Their whirlwind romance, set against the backdrop of the Emerald Isle, unfolds with passion and intensity. Vivian is drawn not only to Beau's vast wealth but also to his mesmerizing blue eyes and genuine love for her. However, their idyllic romance takes a turn when Beau's ex-girlfriend reappears, casting doubt on his true character.
As the plot thickens, Vivian is horrified when a leaked sex tape threatens to shatter her life. Torn between believing in Beau's innocence and the unsettling reappearance of his ex-girlfriend, she navigates a trap of romance, mystery, and suspense. Readers will be in doubt as the story unfolds, wondering who can be trusted and what secrets lie beneath the surface.
This story was originally published under the pseudonym "Nia Wilson," this gripping romance quickly ascended to Amazon's #1 best-seller for its genre. Markwith's storytelling prowess is widely acclaimed for seamlessly blending romance, mystery, and suspense.
Dee Markwith's latest novel takes readers on a thrilling journey through the complex emotions of love and betrayal. It is a fascinating story to keep the readers hooked until the very end. The narrative explores trust, passion, and the sacrifices we make in pursuit of truth.
This book is available in both e-book and print formats and it can be purchased from here: https://a.co/d/gEt5k0N
For further information about Dee Markwith and his new upcoming release, please contact deemarkwith@gmail.com
Sr. Editor
Marketing- Core Web Digitals
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other