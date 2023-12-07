Frequently asked questions about 2024 attorney license renewal

A new online license renewal system for currently licensed lawyers and for pro hac vice admitted lawyers is available. The State Board of Law Examiners has developed a list of frequently asked questions, which is available here. The number one question is:

Question: The password needs to be reset. We have submitted a request via email but have not received a link to verify my email. Or, I’ve tried my password and I can’t get into the system.

Answer: Because this is a new process, you need to create a new account with Submittable, the platform for license renewals. The State Board of Law Examiners (BLE) is not part of the State Bar Association of North Dakota (SBAND). The login credentials for its site will not work in Submittable. The BLE is also not part of the Court System. The login credentials for any of its systems will not work in Submittable. A court employee, Odyssey, E-file or Serve, Supreme Court Portal, etc. login will not work in Submittable. Please review the guide for details on how to create a new account.