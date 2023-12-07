Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,652 in the last 365 days.

Frequently asked questions about 2024 attorney license renewal

A new online license renewal system for currently licensed lawyers and for pro hac vice admitted lawyers is available.  The State Board of Law Examiners has developed a list of frequently asked questions, which is available here.  The number one question is:

Question:  The password needs to be reset.  We have submitted a request via email but have not received a link to verify my email.  Or, I’ve tried my password and I can’t get into the system.          

Answer:  Because this is a new process, you need to create a new account with Submittable, the platform for license renewals.  The State Board of Law Examiners (BLE) is not part of the State Bar Association of North Dakota (SBAND).  The login credentials for its site will not work in Submittable.  The BLE is also not part of the Court System.  The login credentials for any of its systems will not work in Submittable.  A court employee, Odyssey, E-file or Serve, Supreme Court Portal, etc. login will not work in Submittable.  Please review the guide for details on how to create a new account.   

You just read:

Frequently asked questions about 2024 attorney license renewal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more