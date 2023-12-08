Digital Marketing Agency WSI Launches New AI Market Research Survey
This survey is not just an opportunity for participation; it's a chance for business leaders to shape the future through their insights and experiences with AI.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI, a leader in the digital marketing sector, proudly announces the launch of their highly anticipated survey, "Navigating the AI Landscape: A Business Insights Survey." More than a questionnaire, this initiative represents a collaborative endeavor aimed at tapping into a wealth of experiences and insights surrounding artificial intelligence, ultimately translating them into actionable strategies to elevate the entire business industry.
As technology advances, we are looking at a future where artificial intelligence is not just a tool but a partner in driving business success and guiding businesses into the future. Adapting to this future and meeting new challenges requires respondents’ insight – whether they’re deeply integrated with AI or just beginning to explore its possibilities. No matter the current level of AI usage or knowledge, a broad array of perspectives is invaluable.
Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI, expresses the significance of this new initiative: "At WSI, we believe in the transformative power of AI. This survey is not just an opportunity for participation; it's a chance for business leaders to shape the future through their insights and experiences with AI."
"Our new survey is a collective effort to understand the diverse ways in which AI is transforming businesses,” said Robert Mitchell, WSI's Chief AI Officer. “A diverse range of perspectives and participation is instrumental in paving the way for developing innovative strategies that will drive the industry forward."
The survey only takes 15 minutes to complete and is available in a variety of languages, including English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese. Industry leaders, decision-makers, and AI enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the survey, helping to shape the future of business in an era defined by artificial intelligence.
Insights and results from this survey will be used to launch a comprehensive AI in Business Report in early 2024. Through this report, WSI will offer actionable recommendations and strategies for business leaders to successfully leverage AI. Leveraging survey results for this report ensures that WSI’s recommendations support the needs and opportunities expressed by survey respondents.
To take part in the survey, visit the survey page here.
About WSI:
WSI, a leading global digital marketing agency, is dedicated to propelling businesses into a realm of endless possibilities. Our mission revolves around harmonizing cutting-edge digital technologies with a human-centered approach, encapsulated in our motto: 'Embrace Digital. Stay Human.' As the world's foremost digital marketing agency, WSI pioneers the education of businesses on the transformative impact of AI in marketing, resulting in over 160 Web Marketing Association Awards and the publication of three authoritative books on digital marketing. With a presence in numerous countries and over two decades of experience, our extensive network of WSI Consultants and Agencies offers unparalleled expertise and insights to elevate digital marketing strategies. Serving over 150,000 businesses globally, WSI guarantees that choosing us to meet digital marketing needs means collaborating with industry experts dedicated to realizing goals and visions.
