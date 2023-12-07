Submit Release
Trek Bicycle Joins Giro Ride Like A Pro-USA as a Sponsor & Event Support Partner

Trek Bicycle Signs On to Support Giro d'Italia Ride Like A Pro USA

Giro Ride Like A Pro-USA is happy to announce the addition of Trek Bicycles as a sponsor for the upcoming Giro d’Italia Ride Like a Pro-USA event on January 13-14, 2024, at the World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine Resort (Marriott) in St. Augustine, FL. The Wisconsin-based company, one of the largest bicycle manufacturers in the world

The Giro d’Italia Ride Like A Pro USA Gran Fondo and Ragazzi Fun Ride offers an exclusive two-day Italian style cycling experience in historic St. Augustine, Florida.

The Giro d’Italia is one of world cycling’s three most prestigious grand tours-The Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta d’Espana. Giro brings that spirit to the USA in this Inaugural Giro d’Italia Ride Like A Pro USA event on January 13-14, 2024. This event provides a fun-filled Italian atmosphere for recreational and competitive cyclists of all levels. Race Central is at the World Golf Village Renaissance St. Augustine resort, a Marriott Bonvoy, located near Jacksonville Florida and America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, Florida.

Trek Bicycle, the Wisconsin-based global cycling brand, has signed on to support the inaugural event. Trek Bicycle will be on-site throughout the event to provide technical and logistical support to participating athletes, including free pre-ride bike inspections at all participating Trek retailers.

"We’re proud to welcome Trek Bicycles to the Giro Ride Like A Pro-USA family,” said Lars Graff, founder Giro Ride Like A Pro-USA. " Trek's partnership at the Giro Ride Like A Pro-USA signifies more than just sponsorship, it represents a commitment to the sport and a collaboration of two great brands that provide the highest quality to their customers.”
Enjoy a world-class Italian atmosphere where each guest is treated like a champion as if inside an “Italian Inner Circle” - plan your great winter weekend with a ride in sunny Florida now!

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Lars directly.

Contact: Lars Graff, Founder lars@GiroRideLikeAPro-USA.com

Phone: (352) 637-2475

Website: www.GiroRideLikeAPro-USA.com
Instagram: @GiroRideLikeAProUSA
FB: Giro Ride Like A Pro USA

