California Humanitarian Aid Arrives to Help Civilians in Israel and Gaza

Published: Dec 07, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Building on California’s commitment to provide civilians in Israel and Gaza with medical aid and assistance, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the state’s humanitarian aid package — 104 pallets of medical supplies, including field hospitals — has been delivered to both Israel and Gaza. The two nearly identical shipments of supplies each include a 50-bed field hospital, support equipment, wound and IV kits, defibrillators, wheelchairs, personal protective equipment, and other emergency-response items.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “These humanitarian supplies represent our California values: when people are in need, the Golden State is there with a helping hand. California’s heart is with all innocent civilians harmed in this conflict.”

In October, Governor Newsom visits Cal OES warehouse with Director Nancy Ward as supplies are prepared for shipment