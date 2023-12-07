California Humanitarian Aid Arrives to Help Civilians in Israel and Gaza

Published:
WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “These humanitarian supplies represent our California values: when people are in need, the Golden State is there with a helping hand. California’s heart is with all innocent civilians harmed in this conflict.”
In October, Governor Newsom visits Cal OES warehouse with Director Nancy Ward as supplies are prepared for shipment
The two shipments of humanitarian supplies were delivered through close coordination with nonprofit and government partners. The shipment to Israel arrived last month following coordination with Direct Relief — a California-based humanitarian aid organization — the Israeli Health Ministry, and IsraAID. The supplies to civilians in Gaza arrived earlier this week through coordination with Direct Relief. The delivery of supplies to Gaza was dependent on the opening of a reliable humanitarian corridor for aid, which occurred during the temporary cease-fire negotiated by the Biden-Harris Administration.
Humanitarian supplies being prepared for shipment
Amid heightened fears and concerns stemming from the conflict, Governor Newsom previously authorized the immediate expansion of funds to bolster the safety and security at religious institutions, places of worship, and faith-based institutions across the state and called on California’s university systems to take further steps to protect student safety. In October, the Governor traveled to Israel and also visited the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) disaster logistics warehouse in Solano County to help pack the supplies announced today.
The supplies delivered to the region are deemed surplus and do not impact the state’s ability to rapidly respond to any disasters that may occur in the state.
B-roll of the Governor’s visit to the Cal OES warehouse packaging the supplies can be viewed here.
