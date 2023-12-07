Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,636 in the last 365 days.

Criminal justice leaders graduate from Chief Executive Seminar Class 56

For Immediate Release
December 7, 2023
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 18 chief executives from the Chief Executive Seminar today. The graduates, who represent criminal justice agencies from around the state, serve in leadership roles within their agencies.

Participants met for one week a month for three months, taking classes on topics such as future trends, social media, stress management, succession planning and communicating in a crisis to name a few.

The goal of the Chief Executive Seminar is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging demands of the future. Class participants study trends and events that may affect criminal justice professionals and Florida, while developing new leadership skills to address the changes that lie ahead.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the state university system, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature in recognition of the need for an innovative and multifaceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

Below is a list of graduates of the 56th Chief Executive Seminar.

Chief Daniel Acosta, Sebastian Police Department
 
Undersheriff Chris Andrews, Madison County Sheriff’s Office
 
Major Lisa Barnett, Florida Highway Patrol
 
Chief of Staff Bryan Beyer, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
 
Director John Blanchard, Baker County Sheriff’s Office
 
Chief David Brannon, Bunnell Police Department
 
Deputy Secretary Richard Comerford, Florida Department of Corrections
 
Deputy Chief James Dunkelberger, Miramar Police Department
 
Chief Rob Goley, Pensacola State College Police
 
Chief Greg Goreck, Haines City Police Department
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

You just read:

Criminal justice leaders graduate from Chief Executive Seminar Class 56

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more