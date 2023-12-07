Criminal justice leaders graduate from Chief Executive Seminar Class 56

December 7, 2023TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 18 chief executives from the Chief Executive Seminar today. The graduates, who represent criminal justice agencies from around the state, serve in leadership roles within their agencies.

Participants met for one week a month for three months, taking classes on topics such as future trends, social media, stress management, succession planning and communicating in a crisis to name a few.

The goal of the Chief Executive Seminar is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging demands of the future. Class participants study trends and events that may affect criminal justice professionals and Florida, while developing new leadership skills to address the changes that lie ahead.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, established within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the state university system, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature in recognition of the need for an innovative and multifaceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

Below is a list of graduates of the 56th Chief Executive Seminar.

Chief Daniel Acosta, Sebastian Police Department



Undersheriff Chris Andrews, Madison County Sheriff’s Office



Major Lisa Barnett, Florida Highway Patrol



Chief of Staff Bryan Beyer, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office



Director John Blanchard, Baker County Sheriff’s Office



Chief David Brannon, Bunnell Police Department



Deputy Secretary Richard Comerford, Florida Department of Corrections



Deputy Chief James Dunkelberger, Miramar Police Department



Chief Rob Goley, Pensacola State College Police



Chief Greg Goreck, Haines City Police Department



