Oak Valley Health partners with GoAutomate for electronic referral information management solution
Integrating GoAutomate's electronic referral information management solution is a strategic step in fortifying Oak Valley Health's commitment to patient-centric care”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oak Valley Health has partnered with GoAutomate Inc to implement its state-of-the-art electronic referral (e-referral) information management solution to streamline diagnostic imaging services.
— Marianne St. Jean, Manager, diagnostic services at Oak Valley Health
The collaboration seeks to leverage GoAutomate's expertise in digitizing and automating healthcare processes to refine the intake of requisitions. The e-referral solution will offer a seamless exchange of information from client to provider while bolstering communication pathways across Oak Valley Health's internal departments and external partners.
"Integrating GoAutomate's electronic referral information management solution is a strategic step in fortifying Oak Valley Health's commitment to patient-centric care," says Marianne St. Jean, manager, of diagnostic services at Oak Valley Health. "We anticipate a significant reduction in lead times from when a referral is received to when an appointment is booked, and subsequently more efficient performance and reporting of the referred imaging services."
This partnership supports transformative change for Oak Valley Health's central scheduling and the overall delivery of diagnostic imaging patient care services. The overarching aim is to facilitate faster access to crucial imaging services, ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment.
"We're honored to partner with an esteemed institution like Oak Valley Health," stated Jag Basrai, CEO of GoAutomate Inc. "Our solution is designed to bring about tangible improvements in healthcare service delivery, and we're thrilled to see it in action at Oak Valley Health."
The community and patients of Oak Valley Health can look forward to enhanced service delivery, reduced processing times, and an overall enriched patient experience.
About Oak Valley Health:
Oak Valley Health is one of Ontario’s leading community healthcare organizations. Across our two hospitals, Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH) and Uxbridge Hospital (UXB), as well as our Reactivation Care Centre (RCC), provide high-quality, patient-centered care to more than 468,000 patients each year. We offer diagnostic and emergency services and deliver clinical programs in acute care medicine and surgery, addictions and mental health, and childbirth and children’s services. We are proud to be part of the Eastern York Region North Durham Ontario Health Team (EYRND OHT). Our 586 professional staff (including physicians, midwives, and dentists) over 3,000 staff, and over 930 volunteers serve patients and families with an honoured-to-care mindset and are focused on delivering an extraordinary patient experience to the residents of Markham, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Uxbridge, and beyond.
About GoAutomate:
GoAutomate specializes in digital solutions aimed at optimizing healthcare processes. With a focus on efficiency and patient experience, GoAutomate aids healthcare institutions in delivering timely and effective care.
