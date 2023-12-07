National Stuttering Association to Host Tennis Tournament in Fulshear

The National Stuttering Association and Aspen Tennis Academy will welcome an inaugural Santa Slam: Stuttering Awareness Tennis Tournament on Dec. 9.

FULSHEAR, TX, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Stuttering Association is proud to partner with Aspen Tennis Academy to host our inaugural Santa Slam: Stuttering Awareness Tennis Tournament.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 and will combine the thrill of tennis, the warmth of community, and the holiday spirit while raising awareness about stuttering.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this event to the Houston metro area,” says Executive Director Tammy Flores. “It’s a great way for us to celebrate the joy of this season, as well as to support the stuttering community.”

The tournament is open to all and will be held at Jordan High School in Fulshear. The morning session features junior high intermediate singles, and the afternoon session welcomes women’s double’s teams. Those not playing in the tournament can expect a holiday-themed outfit contest, hot chocolate, carols, and a surprise visit from Santa.

To register, visit: https://westutter.org/event/santa-slam/.

The National Stuttering Association is a leading voice in destigmatizing stuttering and empowering people who stutter, serving thousands of people who stutter and their families annually.

Stuttering is a speech disorder involving disruptions in a person’s speech. Stuttering generally involves repetitions or prolongations of sounds and syllables or hesitations or blocks in making voiced sounds. As a nonprofit that supports people who stutter of all ages, we know that stuttering can be about more than speech and affect more aspects of everyday life than can be seen by someone outside the stuttering community.

More information about the National Stuttering Association is available at: http://www.westutter.org.