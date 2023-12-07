Arizona Chapter of the National Safety Council Announces John Carvalho as Director of Strategic Relationships

John Carvalho as the new Director of Strategic Relationships.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Chapter National Safety Council (ACNSC) is proud to welcome John Carvalho as the new Director of Strategic Relationships. This newly created role is a testament to ACNSC's commitment to fostering robust partnerships and enhancing community engagement in promoting safety and health.

John Carvalho comes to ACNSC with a rich background of over 15 years in corporate communications, characterized by exceptional skill in strategy development, public relations, and event coordination. His professional journey, highlighted by significant roles in diverse organizations, demonstrates his capacity for innovative strategy and effective communication management.

Most recently, as a Brand Consultant for Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in Sri Lanka, John effectively planned, implemented, and tracked marketing strategies, significantly boosting brand reach and engagement. John's expertise in building media relations and developing successful public relations campaigns has been evident throughout his career, including his roles at Epic Lanka Technologies and Etisalat Lanka.

In his role as Director of Strategic Relationships, John will leverage his vast experience and strategic insight to develop and nurture key partnerships, enhancing ACNSC's mission of ensuring safety in various environments. His approach to communication and relationship-building will be vital in advancing the Council's initiatives and community outreach programs.

For more information about ACNSC please visit https://www.acnsc.org/.