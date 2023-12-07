Governor Newsom Proclaims Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 2023, as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

On this day 82 years ago, Imperial Japan launched an unprovoked attack on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, killing more than 2,400 American service members and civilians and destroying much of our nation’s Pacific Fleet. This attack led President Roosevelt to call on Congress to declare an act of war the next day, stating December 7, 1941 would be a “date which will live in infamy.”

As we reflect on the painful losses of that fateful day, we remember those who defended Pearl Harbor – and all the courageous individuals who signed up to serve our country in battlefields across the globe. Each year, we are reminded of these immense sacrifices and all that we owe our service members who fight to defend the freedoms we cherish.

On Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, let us reflect on the meaning of sacrifice and heroism and pay solemn tribute to the American heroes who gave their lives to make the world more safe, free and just.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim December 7, 2023, as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 6th day of December 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

