Local bank provides food to those in need
The Union Bank Co. donates to area nonprofit organizations
We are thankful for partners like Union Bank who help support our mission of providing food to children who do not consistently have access to it.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In preparation for Thanksgiving, The Union Bank Company gave back to two food insecurity-focused nonprofits, Children’s Hunger Alliance and Brown Bag Food Project of Northwest Ohio. The Ohio-based bank donated a combined total of $3000 to the nonprofits and continued their trend of serving their local community during the holiday season and year-round.
— CEO & President of the Children’s Hunger Alliance Michelle M. Brown
The Union Bank Co. recognizes the critical importance of addressing food insecurity among children. The Children’s Hunger Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that every child in Ohio has access to nutritious meals, snacks, and education on healthy eating habits.
Through this donation, The Union Bank Co. aims to make a positive impact on the lives of children facing hunger in our community. In the state of Ohio there are over 300,000 children who do not know where their next meal is coming from. The funds will directly support the Children’s Hunger Alliance’s programs, which include providing meals and snacks to children in schools, childcare centers, and after-school programs, as well as offering nutrition education to help children develop healthy eating habits.
“We are thankful for partners like Union Bank who help support our mission of providing food to children who do not consistently have access to it,” CEO & President of the Children’s Hunger Alliance Michelle M. Brown said. “Together, we are making a difference in the lives of children in our community.”
Additionally, the bank team donated $500 to the Brown Bag Food Project of Northwest Ohio. The Brown Bag Food Project provides individuals with a supply of food to help meet their immediate food needs along with a resource guide to help connect people to additional community resources for long term support. The Union Bank Co. feels it is essential to support hunger-driven nonprofits year-round, but especially when holidays like Thanksgiving are around the corner, so that anyone can enjoy a meal with the ones they love.
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com.
